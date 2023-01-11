Wayne E. Edwards, 68 of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at a local healthcare facility. He was born June 17, 1954, son of the late Doyle Isaac Edwards and Anne Swygert Hunter.

Survivors include his wife, Carol Robinson Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Blanton of Buchanan and Gale and Charles Blanton of Parrish, Florida; brother, Charles Edwards; and two nephews, Michael Blanton and John Edwards.

