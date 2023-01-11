Wayne E. Edwards, 68 of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at a local healthcare facility. He was born June 17, 1954, son of the late Doyle Isaac Edwards and Anne Swygert Hunter.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Robinson Edwards; sisters, Carolyn Blanton of Buchanan and Gale and Charles Blanton of Parrish, Florida; brother, Charles Edwards; and two nephews, Michael Blanton and John Edwards.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Buchanan from 10-11 a.m.
Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, from Mount Vernon Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Thomas Ward and Reverend Blake Terry officiating. Jeremy Golden, Keith Golden, Harest Ford, Kirk Hopkins, Brock Edwards, and John Edwards will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at 3:30 pm from Arlington Memorial Park 201 Mount Vernon Highway, NW Sandy Springs, Georgia.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
