Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, passed away at the age of 80 on Aug. 24, 2021. Watts had an undisclosed medical procedure earlier this year, and was already planning to sit out the tour dates set for this fall on the Rolling Stones’ North American trek.
Watts was a member of the band since 1963, and the news of his demise was a big shock to his fans the world over. In the days since the sad news was announced, I reviewed published material about Watts, listened to interviews with him and his bandmates, vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ron Wood, and former bassist Bill Wyman. They revealed how much the band relied on Watts’s reliably musical, steady groove, and how much he believed he was lucky to have played a role in such a pivotal group. I also learned that he had been sought by Jagger and Richards as their band’s drummer early on, but Watts was otherwise employed, and they had to entice him with the promise of greater pay in order to secure his skills behind the drum kit.
As practical as this sounds on the part of Watts, it also demonstrates that Jagger and Richards had intelligence and taste in their pursuit of him. A Jazz drummer who played Rock’N’Roll, Watts accepted the role as the heartbeat of the Rolling Stones’ music, and his playing became the groove that was needed on such hits as 1965’s “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” 1968’s “Jumping Jack Flash,” 1971’s “Brown Sugar” and 1978’s “Miss You.”
Eschewing fancy fills and arrangements, Watts’s playing supports each of the band’s songs so effectively that he transcends the role of a drummer in a band. His skill at executing the band’s repertoire makes it is easy to forget how much of the band’s sound is built on his particular backbeat. It also makes the Rolling Stones’s songs difficult to conceive without Watts.
Watts’s drum tracks are exciting regardless of how many times one listens. Though he is a player, he is also simultaneously a listener as well. His drumming sounds like no one else, and yet, he is able to assimilate into almost any style of music.
Early standout tracks for Watts include “Time Is On My Side,” a single that is featured as the opening track of the 1971 compilation, “Hot Rocks, 1964-1971.” Watts captures the rhythm-and-blues feel perfectly in the stuttering buildup on the pre-chorus, elevating the energy of the song’s waltz time signature to the same intensity of most rock songs in 4/4.
“Under My Thumb,” a classic hit from 1966’s acclaimed “Aftermath” album, features so many tonal elements --marimba, fuzz bass, piano, and both electric and acoustic guitars — that most drummers might get lost in its density. Not so with Watts. He alters the dynamics so that the verses feature his smooth, loping beat juxtaposed with the double-timed chorus that he executes with equal agility.
I have listened to the song countless times and still find it hypnotic.
My 1990’s Rock band used to play “She’s A Rainbow,” a 1967 single by the group, because it has a catchy melody that easily affords vocalists the ability to harmonize over its psychedelic rhythms. It taught me how much Watts valued “the pocket” in his playing, laying the foundation upon which his singer, usually Mick Jagger, could make his voice heard clearly.
1969’s “Honky Tonk Women,” with its cowbell intro remains a master class of funky, blues-influenced rock. While it has become stylistically common to play the bass drum in a manner called “behind the beat,” Watts gives the listener a clear tutorial in the song’s introduction, demonstrating that the space between the bass drum’s downbeat and the snare drum’s upbeat create an irresistible tension that cannot be denied, much less ignored.
Watts left an indelible stamp on the hearts of all who listened. It is a testimony to his greatness that his playing still sounds terrific over 50 years since it was first recorded. For a drummer like me, his influence is incalculable.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
