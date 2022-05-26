Winner: James Watson, (I) 541 votes, 75.24%
Bobby Wilson, 178 votes, 24.76%
James Watson on Tuesday easily defeated his challenger for the Haralson County Board of Education seat he has been appointed to twice.
It was gratifying to receive the support of the voters, he said Wednesday morning.
“I want to thank District 5 voters for giving me their trust and confidence for the next four years,” Watson said.
Watson has served a total of about four years on the board. He had been appointed to the board and then lost his bid for election four years ago to David Denman. After Denman died, the board members reappointed Watson to take his place.
Watson is proud that while he has served on the board the graduation rate has risen into the high 90% and that student test scores have also been on the rise, he said.
Watson first got involved in the school system because his boys were students in the county schools.
“As students they had concerns which became mine and my wife’s concerns,” he said in a written statement for the paper.
He said on Wednesday that he will continue the work he has done while in office and support the schools and students in the best ways he can.
Watson also congratulated his opponent in the race, Bobby Wilson. The race never turned negative, Watson said.
“We could keep it centered on what the citizens need and what the students need,” Watson said. “I appreciate that.”
Although the election was a primary, no Democratic candidate qualified for the seat, so Watson is the presumed winner of the November General Election. Since Watson is the incumbent, he will serve out this term and continue through the next four years.
