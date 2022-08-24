English Rock Icon and musician, Roger Waters, formerly the bassist and principle songwriter in the band Pink Floyd, brought his current tour to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday, August 20. The tour is titled, “This Is Not A Drill”, and the songs performed include music from the heyday of Pink Floyd as well as songs from Waters’ solo career. My good friend David and I went to the show, stopping by Felini’s Pizza ahead of the event. Were it at all possible to see the tour again, I would go, and I bet David would as well.
Once Pink Floyd founding member Syd Barrett, Waters’s friend from youth, became a casualty to psychelic drugs in the late sixties, the band found his replacement in mutual friend and guitarist David Gilmour. With drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright, Waters and Gilmour soldiered on through six more albums until their megahit, “Dark Side of the Moon” was released in 1973. It went on to sell over 45,000,000 copies worldwide, and remained on the record charts consistently for over a decade. I first discovered the album through my cousin Jay in August of 1982, 40 years ago.
Starting with that album, Waters gained more control both as a lyricist and a songwriter within the band. He wrote all the album’s lyrics, as well as the music for five songs, on “Dark Side of the Moon”, three solely and two collaboratively. He played bass guitar and sang lead vocals on the closing songs of the album, “Brain Damage” and “Eclipse”, both of which feature in the climax of the second set of the “This Is Not a Drill” concert. He contributed synthesizer and tape effects as well as the album’s thematic concept dealing with madness. This shift in importance transformed both Waters himself and Pink Floyd as a whole, eventually leading to his leaving the band in 1984.
Prior to that, Waters eulogized the working relationship Barrett had with the band in the lyrics to “Shine On You Crazy Diamond,” a song spread across both sides of the follow-up album from 1975, “Wish You Were Here”. Both of these songs as well as the song “Have A Cigar”, a send-up of the record business, were played at the concert with striking clarity, effectiveness, and precision by Waters’s road band who are excellent in their execution of these beloved songs. Lead guitarist Dave Kilminster was incredibly faithful to both the tone and touch of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, a guitarist who is regarded worldwide as one of the greatest Rock players of all time. Similarly, saxophonist Seamus Blake played as if he had himself written the parts originally played by Dick Parry on “Money” and “Us and Them”.
Interestingly, Waters punctuated the set with only six songs from his solo career including an impressively effective “The Powers That Be” from his 1987 album “Radio K.A.O.S.”. It fit thematically with Waters’s political stance against, in his words, “neoliberal capitalists” determined to destroy Earth and those living on it. Dire as the messages he presented were, it was no surprise to us, as David and I had seen his two previous tours where he delivered vitriol to spare over the state of world affairs. We were prepared, and so was Waters, stating in a sound system announcement prior to the beginning that those who did not like his politics might want to visit the bar instead.
Opinionated though he is, Waters knew how to give the audience what they wanted. He opened with a dark acoustic version of “Comfortably Numb” which was followed eventually by “Another Brick In the Wall, parts 2, and 3”, all from Pink Floyd’s 1979 release, “The Wall”. The first set ended with “Sheep” from Pink Floyd’s “Animals” from 1977, now 45 years old.
By set two, Waters was bringing forth more fan favorites, with a late highlight in “Two Suns in the Sunset” from 1983’s “The Final Cut”, the last album Waters recorded with Pink Floyd. It seemed a fitting epitaph for the event. It was spectacular.
