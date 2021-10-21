Well, it’s that time again; it is autumn, the season when the weather turns nippy and the summer leaves lose their green color and give way to the beautiful colors of the fall. Normally at this season of the year, I walk out the door to our deck and usually run into a big spider web, which takes me a few minutes to disentangle myself. How forgetful I am, because me walking into those big spiderwebs usually happens every fall.
These artful webs belong to the golden garden spider, an animal called an arachnid because it has eight legs. The normal “bug,” like beetles, butterflies, flies, etc., have six legs. Spread out, the garden spider can be bigger than a fifty-cent piece. Normally they have lots of yellow and black on their body, while the legs sport black bars.
This spider builds a big, maybe two foot, web, and it is very intricate. In fact, it is a work of art. Usually it is built in a bush, tree, or porch furniture, and as I know so well, on doorways. Several lines are made across limbs, etc., and meet at a central point. The web is always taut and strong. The spider usually dwells right in the center of the web. When a careless bug gets entangled in the web the spider dashes out and covers it with silk, thus making it impossible for the insect to get away. A few hours later the spider comes back and sucks the juices from the hapless prey.
Many years ago I was out one afternoon collecting butterflies when I notices a monarch butterfly entangled in the web of a golden garden spider. At first I said I would let nature take its course. Then I remembered that the monarch butterfly was on its way to Mexico and had a long way to go. So, gingerly I plucked the butterfly from the web and let it go. Happily it continued on its southward journey, at least, I assumed it was happy. I don’t think spiders can cuss, but if they can, when I looked back at the web, I was getting a bad “cussing out.”
Garden spiders are not dangerous but they can give painful bite similar to that of a wasp sting.
