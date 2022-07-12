This morning when I got up I unscrewed the lid on my medication and took the pill with a drink of water. Then I dressed myself. I brushed my hair, divided it into two sections and twisted it. Finally I used an elastic band to secure it. All of these movements were possible because my brain, my spinal cord and my muscles were all talking to each other.
I didn’t have to think, “Okay, reach for the pill bottle, brain. Twist the lid off, muscles in my arm. Pick up the brush and pull it through my hair. Move hands left over right, etc.” My brain and spinal cord are fortunately still communicating with my muscles so it’s automatic. Meanwhile, I’m still breathing (via my muscles) and my heart (a muscle) is still pumping blood for me.
For people who suffer from ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, all of those activities I took for granted this morning, would be difficult if not impossible depending on the progression of the disease. I am NOT pretending to be a person with any professional medical knowledge here (that’s my disclaimer). I know local families who cared for a loved one with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
ALS mostly affects caucasian males between the ages of 40-70. The diagnosis greatly reduces the life expectancy of the patient (usually not more than five years following diagnosis). Progressive muscle weakness and paralysis are universally experienced. ALS attacks only motor neurons, the sense of sight, touch, hearing, taste and smell are not affected.
I hope you’re still with me here. I generally want my column to be upbeat and happy. ALS is anything but.
Would you like to make a difference? Even a small difference counts in the lives of families living with ALS.. The 2022 West Georgia ALS 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, August 13 sponsored by the Bremen Parks and Recreation Department. The 5K starts at 8 a.m. and the Fun Run will follow at 9 a.m. Doors open at 6:45 a.m. $30 for pre-registration. The Fun Run is $20 for kids. All proceeds benefit the Georgia Chapter of the ALS Association. The Race begins at the gym on Rivers Drive.
Dennis and I will be walking. Hope you will join us. Early registration guarantees a shirt on race day which you can proudly wear to show your support. Late registration does not guarantee a shirt on race day.
This race is held in memory of: Harold Blackmon, Harold Brooks, Renee Hendrix, Brent Hilburn, Marion Longshore, Regina Loveless, Leonard Mathis Sr., Linda Maxwell, Michael Merrell, John Oxendine, Don Poteet, Randall Redding, Napoleon Riddle, Vera Rogers, Donnie Rowell, Maxine Wright and others. These were our friends and neighbors. Come join us and support this great cause!.
