With a crowd of about 200 citizens looking on, Herschel Walker brought his campaign to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to Carrollton on Sunday afternoon.

His comments brought applause and some cheers from the crowd that gathered in the parking lot outside the Depot on Bradley down from Carrollton’s Adamson Square. Fortunately though, on a Sunday afternoon, Walker and his supporters did not have to contend with a passing freight train and its blaring horn as did Governor Brian Kemp last week when he made a campaign stop in town.

