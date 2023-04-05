Have you ever considered how much water you consume in a day (in all forms - cooking, cleaning, bathing, drinking)? According to Aquasana, the daily usage is 57 gallons per person, most of that is from toilet flushing, followed by washing machine, shower and faucet. That’s more than a 55 gallon drum per day for each of us.
Here’s another question: have you ever carried the water you use? Maybe a backpacking trip necessitated carrying water for drinking and cooking. But you probably didn’t worry too much about bathing and there certainly was no toilet to flush.
At our first residence in Tanzania, we carried the water we used - not literally in our hands or on our backs but in the Land Cruiser in five gallon plastic containers. At the river, we’d scoop away the cow dung floating on the water and slowly fill the containers, four on each trip. That would last for several days. We allotted 2 gallons to showering, which we warmed in the sun in a metal sprinkler can. Our outdoor toilet did not flush, it was a long drop. (Look it up). The rest was used for cooking, cleaning, and washing clothes. I know you are wondering, You drank that water? Yes, we did after an intensive filtration process and boiling any we cooked with. It was a daily task to make sure the water filter was topped up, and water for dish washing was boiled. We eventually rigged up gutters to catch rainwater which was cleaner and convenient.
Water Missions’ website proclaims 2.2 billion people worldwide do not have access to safe water. WHO states 1 in 3 persons do not have access to safe drinking water.
I once knew a preacher who always built his sermons around these questions: So what? Who cares? How does this affect me? You may be asking yourself those questions now.
So what? In short, bad water makes people sick and even kills. Women, especially in Africa, spend hours every day securing water (often bad water). Children miss school due to illness caused by unsafe water. In many cultures, young girls are tasked with fetching the water often at far distances.
Who cares? Apparently not enough folks. The water crisis is not new and seems to have no end. However, simple, reliable and sustainable solutions are available.
How does this affect you? You can help. Water Mission sponsors Walk for Water with Southwire as the local sponsor. Saturday, April 15 walkers will walk one and a half miles with an empty bucket. At the midpoint, they fill up the bucket with water and return to the starting point. This symbolizes what many do every day to meet their water needs. Have you ever carried a gallon or two of water? It gets heavy quickly, and can spill easily (you might not have a gallon when you arrive back home).
Yet, you may ask how does this help anyone who needs safe water? That’s a fair question.
Southwire’s goal is $25,000. 115 walkers are currently registered as of Sunday evening. Your registration fee and any other funds you raise will support the work of Water Mission. The registration process is simple. Check out https://watermission.org/get-involved/walk-for-water/.
I have checked out the organization. I will not support any mission/charity that has a high percentage of funds used for administration/fundraising purposes. Water Mission uses 87% of funds directly toward water and sanitation projects.
I’d love to say, “See you there on Saturday” but we are not available for this walk due to other commitments. But please check it out and participate. Did I mention you can be a virtual walker? Please consider supporting this worthy cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.