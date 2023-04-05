Have you ever considered how much water you consume in a day (in all forms - cooking, cleaning, bathing, drinking)? According to Aquasana, the daily usage is 57 gallons per person, most of that is from toilet flushing, followed by washing machine, shower and faucet. That’s more than a 55 gallon drum per day for each of us.

Here’s another question: have you ever carried the water you use? Maybe a backpacking trip necessitated carrying water for drinking and cooking. But you probably didn’t worry too much about bathing and there certainly was no toilet to flush.

