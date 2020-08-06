Waco councilmen on Monday heard that the city is now able to apply for Local Maintenance and Improvement Grants for 2019 and 2020, as well as the current year’s application for 2021.
The city had been unable to apply for the grants, which the state Department of Transportation awards for construction and maintenance of roads, after the city’s former auditor, Michelle Robinson, let her certification expire in 2018. The oversight put the city in non-compliance for state grants.
The Council hired auditor Will Robinson and certified public accountant Richard Hartley to redo the audits for fiscal years 2018 and 2019, as well as doing the 2020 audit due this year.
“We just got the all clear,” Kimberly Edwards, Waco city clerk, told the councilmen at their meeting.
The city needs two projects, one for 2019 and one for 2020, for the grant applications. The department is also taking applications now for 2021 grants, she said. Those are due in February.
“There’s no guarantee that we’re going to get ’19 and ’20,” said Councilman Doug Brock.
But if the city doesn’t apply, it will unquestionably lose the paving money — nearly $25,000.
If the city does receive all three grants, it would be about $11,323 for 2019, $13,570 for 2020 and $10,769 for 2021, he said.
Currently the city has about $69,784 of transportation special purpose local option sales tax revenue available for use.
The city has two roads on its priority list — Woodland Circle and Carrollton Street, Brock said. The total cost to repave Woodland Circle would be about $41,000, and another $2,800 to replace the asphalt speed breakers, he said. To repave Carrollton Street would be $64,000. But he added that the street also needs to be widened, which would cost approximately $42,000 more, a total of about $106,000.
“We have the money in hand to do Woodland Circle,” Brock said.
But Carrollton Street is riddled with potholes, the council members agreed.
“Carrollton Street is in worse shape,” said Mayor Travis Prichard.
The councilmen discussed patching the holes. Brock said the city has enough money to widen the street and can use the excess to patch the holes. In addition, the city is taking in about $5,000 a month in T-SPLOST revenue. It would take a few months to reach that $106,000, he said.
Edwards suggested the city submit widening Carrollton Street as a project for 2019’s grant and repaving the street as a project for the 2020 grant.
The councilmen voted unanimously to apply widening Carrollton Street for the 2019 project, repaving the street as the 2020 project and repaving Woodland Circle as the 2021 project.
In other business, councilmen:
• denied a request by a resident to de-annex from the city.
• cancelled Waco Fest amid coronavirus concerns.
• heard from local residents requests for speed breakers on Bowdon and Wall streets and Commercial Avenue. One resident spoke against the speed breaker on their street at least in front of their house. Another spoke in support of it. The council members decided to send postcards to residents on the affected streets to get their opinions.
• approved renewing membership with the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce with dues of $750.
• approved purchasing chairs for the office at City Hall.
• approved getting estimates to have new laminate flooring laid in the Waco Community Center.
• approved purchasing a remote recording system as the Council is currently meeting in the city’s Community Center to allow for social distancing. The councilmen approved spending up to $500 for the system.
• approved hiring Carter Construction to clear the city’s water and sewer right of ways for a cost of $1,500 a day for four days.
• approved purchasing a two-week treatment program for the city’s sewer retention ponds from Environmental Field Services after the ponds’ water was testing too high for “bad bacteria.” The city could face fines from the Environmental Protection Division if the problem is not corrected, Edwards said. The ponds are not working properly, said Councilman Gerry Pounds. He thinks it is an engineering problem, but the engineering company is maintaining it is a construction problem, he said. A solution needs to be found or the city will have to treat the ponds again, he said.
