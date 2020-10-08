At their meeting on Monday, Waco City Council members heard that the city had received $27,430 from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.
The money is a reimbursement for funds the city already spent, said Kimberly Edwards, city clerk. The bulk of the money was used to renovate the city’s Community Center in order to use it for the Council meetings under the social distancing mandates set forth by Gov. Brian Kemp, she said.
The building’s HVAC system had to be replaced, she said. Additionally, the flooring has been replaced and the city has bought new recording equipment for the meetings, Edwards said.
“They’ve been sending out information from GMA (Georgia Municipal Association) that there’s going to be another round,” Edwards told the council members. “But we don’t know what the qualifying purchases will be. I’m not sure they even know how it will be distributed yet.”
She asked the council members to be thinking of other purchases or projects to protect the community from the virus for the second round funds. She suggested hands-free soap and towel dispensers and possibly updates to the heating and cooling system in City Hall.
In other business, the council members:
• accepted a bid of $1,500 from Ramirez Masonry to build stone columns for the new City Hall sign. Ramirez was the only bidder.
• accepted a bid from 4-E Barnes and Sheds for $13,086 to build a 20-foot-by-40-foot building to store city equipment. 4-E was the low bidder.
• heard that the Haralson County Water Authority rates would increase by 31-cents per 1,000 gallons beginning on Jan. 1.
• heard the city is advertising for bids to repave Carrollton Street and Woodland Circle. Councilman Doug Brock said he hopes the city can get the paving done before winter.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel after which they approved an annual cost of living adjustment wage increase for city employees beginning in January 2022. The increase will be tied to the national inflation rate, Mayor Travis Prichard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.