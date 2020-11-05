At their meeting on Monday, Waco City Council members heard a request for yet another speed breaker, this time from a property owner on Tallapoosa Street.
“It’s a small road but it’s kind of dangerous,” said Erik Luckey. “People are out there on foot, their dogs out there and kids, little kids.”
He said that as he mowed the grass for about 45 minutes on Saturday, he saw three or four cars pass and they were moving fast.
“It’s not like a highway,” Luckey said. “What it is, I would say a good high percentage of them that do come there just come flying through.”
He suggested placement of the speed breakers in two different locations near the rock house and near Woods Road. In addition, he thought slowing down traffic might decrease the amount of trash being tossed out windows, Luckey said.
“Even though the speed breaker doesn’t prevent them, I feel like if people are not flying through they may be more inhibited as far as not throwing their fast food bags out because they’re more embarrassed,” Luckey said, adding with a chuckle. “I don’t know if people like that get embarrassed.”
Mayor Travis Prichard said that in the past the city has sent out postcards to residents who would be affected to get their comments on the proposal before making a decision.
“I’m all for safety,” he said.
The councilmen said they would have the postcards requesting comment included with the next water bill.
Currently, the city is waiting for two sets of speed breakers that were ordered for Bowdon Street and King Street, the placing of which brought a number of residents to City Council meetings to speak for and against.
In other business, the councilmen:
• tabled the bids for installing a bar screen across the pipe leading into city’s sewer pond with a crank to raise it up for cleaning because there was such a wide difference in the bids. They wanted to study them to make sure the bids all included the same items.
• tentativley accepted a bid from Northwest Georgia Paving to repave Woodland Circle and Carrollton Street pending review. Northwest Georgia Paving was the lowest of three bidders. The company has done paving for the city before.
• approved Christmas bonuses of $500 for full-time employees and $200 for part-time employees.
• decided to see if local caterer, Great Events, could cater the city’s annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
• heard that the city of Bremen may request an easement to run water pipes to a proposed truck stop across from Love’s Truck Stop at the Waco exit on Interstate 20. The councilmen were not in favor of an easement and would instead like the city to hook into Waco’s water.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
