Waco City councilmen on Monday agreed to give all staff a 3% raise and set seven paid holidays for the 2022 year.
At their meeting on Monday, Mayor Travis Prichard told the councilmen that typically the staff gets a raise of about 2% a year. But the councilmen were concerned about the rate of inflation.
“This year, it has gone up more than in normal years,” Councilman Stephen Nowlin said.
Councilman Doug Brock said that in his research, he’d seen estimates in the increase in the cost of living of anywhere from 2.5% to 6%. He suggested the 3% hike in pay. The other councilman in attendance unanimously agreed.
Councilman Gerry Pounds was absent.
After some discussion, the councilmen also settled on seven paid holidays, three of which would be floating because they fall on a Monday when the city’s office is normally closed. There is at least one employee who does work on Monday’s, they noted.
City Hall will close on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving and the Friday before Christmas, which falls on a Sunday this year. For New Year’s Day which was on a Saturday, City Hall had closed on Friday, Dec. 31. Memorial Day, Labor Day and Independence Day all fall on Monday’s in 2022 and City Hall is already closed.
In other business the councilmen:
- approved up to $500 to paint the remaining portion of the old Seed and Feed building at 100 Atlantic Avenue.
- tentatively planned to meet at Doug Johns’ home on Woodland Circle on Friday at 3 p.m. to take a look at his yard. They were hoping he would be available at that time to show them the damage. He attended the December meeting and asked the city to provide dirt to fill a hole in his yard that he said he believes a water leak in the city’s water pipe caused. He estimated it would take six truck loads of dirt to fill the hole.
- discussed purchasing a pressure washer to clean the city equipment and tasked city staff with getting an estimate of the purchase.
- heard that a portion of Crave Street near the Mini Mart has washed out. They requested that the maintenance crew put out cones to warn drivers and look at potential fixes.
- scheduled a budget work session for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The city’s fiscal year ends on Feb. 28, 2022.
The next scheduled meeting of the Waco City Council is Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
