Waco City Council members on Monday approved annexing the property that Jellystone Park plans to expand onto into the city — the property had been a part of Haralson County — and zoned the entire park property commercial.
The existing park had already been in the city, said Kimberly Edwards, Waco city clerk, but it needed to be rezoned. The city already held two public hearings about the project before Monday’s action, she said.
Cheryl Baird, who lives near the entrance of the park was concerned about the traffic and potential accidents, she said.
“It’s horrible,” Baird said. “I’ve seen some near misses that would take your breath away at 78.”
Sam Smalling, a representative of Jellystone, said the company is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to widen and build a turn lane off of U.S. 78 to King Street.
“So that we would create a long buffer,” Smalling said. “We’re working with them; we don’t have a date yet. But, as I just said, before we would open any of the expansion, that would have to be completed.”
King Street would also be widened to standard road width of 24 feet, and the gate would be moved further into the park to avoid traffic backing up on the road, he said.
Troy Moore, another representative of the company, said that there will also be a caution light, something the council members had requested previously.
“We want to make it as safe as possible,” Smalling said.
Additionally, the buffer to other properties around the park would be increased from 10 feet to 25 feet and the band on the southernmost part of the property would be increased to 145 feet to avoid land-lock concerns, Smalling said.
Baird said she was satisfied with their answers.
“I appreciate you taking the time to explain that to me,” Baird told the men. “I’ve appreciated having Jellystone there, but after the traffic and then I hear it’s going to be increased quite a bit, it was very unnerving.”
Mayor Travis Prichard said the company had met all the requests of the councilmen and the legal requirements to do the expansion.
In other business the council members:
- approved a business license for Advanced Property Solutions, a home and lawn maintenance company whose office will be at 395 Atlantic Avenue.
- approved a budget amendment adding $2,400 to move an employee from part-time to full-time hours and $31,832 for general maintenance and repairs.
- approved a business license for the new owners of the Mini Warehouse. The property was purchased by a person from Raleigh, North Carolina.
- approved a hosting the annual Christmas dinner after their next meeting on Dec. 6. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. and the dinner will be at 7 p.m.
- approved the same Christmas bonuses and Wacofest bonuses that were given to employees last year — Edwards was unsure of the amounts.
