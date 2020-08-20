“Neither snow nor sleet nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
That motto has long been associated with the U.S. Postal Service. Actually, the saying dates back to the 500 B.C. Greek-Persian War, with Persia using a system of mounted postal couriers. Nevertheless, it has been inscribed on many postal buildings as the founding principles of the service.
The postal service is one of the few services actually listed in the U.S. Constitution. Benjamin Franklin was an early proponent and served as the first postmaster general. It was initially part of the federal government, but became an independent agency in 1971.
Since the earliest times, the post office has become a mainstay of American life, especially for rural areas. In many small communities, the post office is often one of a few buildings in the town. Since its founding, the post office has been obligated to deliver mail to residences, no matter how remote their locations. These far-flung mail routes are called Rural Free Delivery. The abbreviation RFD has become synonymous with rural life.
In the early 20th Century, many rural areas were on dirt roads, with no electricity or phone service. Mail delivery was the only contact with the outside world until farm homes began to get battery-operated radios in the 1920s and 1930s.
Sears-Roebuck was a leading mail order retailer in those days. Rural residents relied on Sears for clothing, appliances, furniture, farm supplies, and even pre-fabricated houses. The huge Sears catalogs that arrived in the mail twice a year, in addition to the Christmas Wish Book, strained the backs of many postal carriers over the years. Today, giant companies, such as Amazon, rely on the postal service to deliver packages, especially during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, which has isolated many families to their homes.
Mail voting has long been an option for elderly people, handicapped and overseas residents and soldiers. Georgia is fortunate to be a state that allows absentee mail voting without having to state a reason for the request. In many states, a voter has to cite illness, travel or age to qualify for a mail ballot. However, five states do all their voting by mail.
Although a recent Republican campaign has been claiming mail voting as a huge source of fraud, few known fraud instances have been found. More likely, the push against mail voting is a Trump initiative to discourage voter turnout. With less than three months until the Nov. 3 election and Trump lagging badly in the polls, his last-ditch effort to win is through voter suppression.
Trump recently named Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaigner and donor, with no postal experience, as postmaster general. DeJoy’s cost cutting moves, including overtime bans, route cutting and layoffs, appears to be a GOP effort to suppress votes.
I’m among the many voters who plan to vote by mail to avoid the long lines and possible virus spread of in-person voting. My advice is, first, make sure you’re registered to vote and are still on the registration rolls. One voter suppression method is purging voter names who have not voted in awhile. Next, request your mail ballot early, as soon as possible after absentee voting opens. Early mailed ballots will safely make their way to voting offices, no matter how crippled the postal system might become.
I also hope all counties will provide a secure, central drop-off spot, where voters can hand deliver their ballots if they are unsure about mail delivery. Also, voter instructions need to include the amount of postage needed to mail the ballot, to avoid it being returned. I’m not going to take any chances myself. I’m going to put at least two stamps on the ballot envelope, even if I’m wasting postage. It’s a small price to pay to ensure our country and our freedoms will survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.