William and Wanda Smith, newcomers to Bremen, made their way out of the Bremen Recreation Center polling place about 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday after casting their ballots — for the first time. Ever.
“I try not to get tangled up in politics,” William Smith said, his gray hair shorn in a military length buzz cut.
But this year was different, they said. There was an urgency about this presidential election that pulled them out of their seats and into the voting booth.
“With all that’s going on in our country now, I feel it’s important,” said Wanda Smith.
Her husband agreed.
“Knowing what was coming down the pike,” William Smith said. “The news, listening to other people talk and seeing where we’re headed if Trump loses.”
Some local residents were persuaded by the news, by advertisements, by other people that this was indeed a pivotal election for our country and it led to record breaking early voting in Haralson County. Nearly 9,000, or 43% of Haralson County’s registered voters either voted early in person or by absentee ballot. But there were still a lot of voters at the polls.
Both Bremen and Buchanan poll managers said they were greeted with lines of dozens of voters when they opened the doors at 7 a.m.
Byron Hogan, poll manager at the Bremen Recreation Center, said that at 5:30 p.m., nearly 1,000 people had come in to cast their votes. Considering how many had voted early, he thought that was “pretty incredible.”
Karen Hardin, poll manager at the Haralson County Recreation Center in Buchanan, said this election went smoothly, unlike the last election when the new voting machines caused some problems at the polls.
They had a crowd at the opening that caused some waiting — maybe 15 or 20 minutes — but most of the day was a steady stream of voters with little waiting, Hardin said.
Nicki Fry, a Buchanan resident, said she tries to vote in every election, but felt that with the pandemic and racial tension in the country, the presidential race was especially important this year.
“There’s so much going on in the country,” Fry said. “I would put it close to, like the Barack Obama first election.”
Jonathan Shipp, also of Buchanan, also felt the national elections were urgent this year. The economy and protection of the Second Amendment were high on his list of issues. He was also afraid of a “shift towards socialism and communism” in the country.
“I strongly support the Constitution,” Shipp said. “That’s what I look at overall. That’s what we’re founded on, how we’re set up on to be governed and I think that’s how we keep our freedom.”
Just more than 69%, or 14,290 of Haralson County’s 20,667 registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s election. In 2016, the last Presidential election, 11,316 Haralson County residents voted.
