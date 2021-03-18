Carroll County voters approved the continuation of the 1% special purpose local option sales tax during Tuesday’s referendum.
The final, unofficial vote was 2,746 in favor of the SPLOST and 618 against, according to Carroll Communications Director Ashley Hulsey. The results have yet to be certified by the county Board of Elections.
The total vote tally was 3,364. The county has 87,836 registered voters, according to county elections officials.
“I am so appreciative to the citizens who early voted and came out in the rain to vote and who supported the continuation of SPLOST for another six-year term,” said County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan.
“I feel the Board of Commissioners along with mayors and their city councils are committed to the projects discussed during the last several weeks. I look forward to working with the commissioners on the following projects: the County Administration building, replacing Fire Station Nine in Villa Rica, funding roads, and supporting agriculture, youth and public safety.”
The vote means that the county can continue to charge a 1% tax to virtually all retail sales in the county, the revenue of which will fund numerous capital projects across the county and within its municipalities. The term of the SPLOST is six years, and the current iteration of the SPLOST was set to expire at the end of March.
County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in total revenue over the term of the SPLOST. Of that, the county will collect the lion’s share of the revenue, 62%. The rest is split among the county’s municipalities including Bremen mostly by population.
In the past, Bremen has received an inconsequential amount from the Carroll County SPLOST — less than $50,000 over six years, because it’s Carroll County population is so small. But the city has consistently argued that it’s commercial area in the county contributes a much larger piece to the SPLOST pie than it was receiving in return.
The small amount that Bremen was receiving made it difficult for the city to maintain the infrastructure needed by the businesses in the Carroll County part of the city, said Bremen City Manager Perry Hicks. This cycle Carroll County officials listened to the arguments and the city will receive an estimated $600,000 over six years from the Carroll County SPLOST, he said.
“This is a monumental leap forward,” Hicks said.
The city allocated $120,000 of the estimated proceeds toward a new fire truck, another $100,000 toward a police vehicle, $200,000 toward pumps at the city’s lift station and $180,000 toward the city’s Turkey Creek water treatment plant. All the projects will benefit the Carroll County portion of the city, he said.
In addition the city has had some productive talks with Carroll County officials about joint projects in that part of the city.
Originally set for last year, the referendum was delayed because of the pandemic.
Proponents of the SPLOST consider it “the fairest tax” because it is applied equally to purchases within the county, including sales to persons who visit. County officials estimate that a full 30% of the tax is paid by visitors to the county, including those who stop as they pass through along Interstate 20 in Bremen.
The county has planned several projects for its share of the SPLOST, including those mentioned by Morgan. In addition, the county plans continuing improvements to Little Tallapoosa, John Tanner and Moore’s Bridge parks with splash pads, camping facilities, and walking and hiking trails. Likewise, the county recreation department will continue to enhance playground equipment, track renovations and field upgrades.
The county’s Ag Center and Animal Shelter will see improvements in their facilities, Morgan said during a March 8 town hall. She pointed out that the county will continue to fund road and bridge improvements, including resurfacing, paving and striping of some of the county’s 1,100 miles of roads.
She said that the Commissioners are “dedicated to building a functional and efficient office park-type administration building” that would consolidate several county offices located separately in the county.
Gateway-Beacon editor, Laura Camper, contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.