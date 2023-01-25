Mary “Vivian” Ogle, 100, of Buchanan, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at a local health care facility. She was born April 24, 1922, in Newnan, Georgia, daughter of the late Otis F. and Eula Mae Kimball Gill. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Cook; brother, E.O. Gill; and a granddaughter Jody Garner Hunt.
Vivian will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a loving, kind, compassionate person. She was a mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family with all her heart.
She devoted most of her time to caring for others and ensuring that all her loved ones were taken care of. She had an uncanny ability to live life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends, fishing with grandchildren on the river; shopping trips, adventures to the beach or mountains; pulling pranks on the great grandchildren or just hanging out at the lake with her loved ones. She has left a lifetime of memories for all of us to cherish. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her daughter Carole and Gary Garner of Buchanan; grandchildren, Mitchell and Elaine Garner of Tallapoosa and Chad and Ashby Garner of Clayton, Georgia; great grandchildren Justin Garner, Finneaus Garner, Asa Garner, Michael Bell and Danna Draper; and great-great grandchildren, Lane Bell, Kade Bell and Mattie Tucker.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 between 12 and 1:45 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will follow at 2 p.m. from the Chapel with Elder Kim Hardin and Elder Charles Partridge officiating. Music will be provided by Lana Elfante. Mitchell Garner, Chad Garner, Justin Garner, Finneaus Garner, Michael Bell, Asa Garner and Brad Brannon will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow at Buchanan City Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
