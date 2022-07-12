Mrs. Vivian Allen Gable-Smith, age 98, of Tallapoosa, GA, passed away July 5, 2022. She was born April 8, 1924, in Tallapoosa, to the late Dave “Jack” and Mattie Newman Allen.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Gable, second husband, Lloyd Smith; daughter, Marsha Morgan; step-daughter, Pam Smith; sons, Donald Gable and Johnny Gable; brothers, Louie Allen and Jack Allen; and sister in law, Pauline Allen.
Vivian was a good student, but when WWII came, she quit school and went to work in Anniston during her Senior year of High School. She went back later and obtained her GED. She worked for many years and later retired from Sewell’s as a Press Operator.
Vivian was a member of Steadman Baptist Church and after the marriage to her 2nd husband she became a member of Mt. Zion West Baptist Church. She loved football! She loved the UGA Bulldogs and of course her son, Coach Tab Gable’s team, the Trion Bulldogs. She enjoyed traveling, going to meetings, whether it was at church or various civic meetings. She loved helping with community events and all church singings.
Later in her life, Vivian would battle and conquer being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was a kind, strong lady with a wonderful sense of humor through it all. She as able to live in her home, that she dearly loved, until she was 96 years old. Her home was filled with all her children and loved ones pictures and her gorgeous “red” room that helped her thrive.
Vivian is survived by her sons and daughters in law, Vaughn and Nancy Gable, of Bremen, Ga., and Tab and Sue Gable, of LaFayette, Ga.; daughter in law, Debbie Gable, of Chattanooga, Tenn.; son in law, Marvin Morgan, of Buchanan; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wayne “Doc” Allen, of Dallas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held July 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from Steadman Baptist Church with Dr. Mason Bush and Rev. Randy Robinson officiating. Music was provided by Johnny Wright, Lori Robinson, Sandra Walker, and the Steadman Choir led by June Walker. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Ronnie Gable, Roone Gable, Jimmy Rosato, John David Gable, James Gable, Collier Gable, and Austin Gable. Interment followed in Steadman Baptist Church Cemetery.
Sympathies may be left at www.miller-funeralhome.com.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Ga.
