A personal wish since 1989 was to see Rod Stewart live in concert, and that wish was granted last Wednesday, August 30 at Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, when Stewart played to a sold out audience. The show included opening band Cheap Trick, a favorite band of mine since I first listened to them back in 1982, so the experience was thoroughly enjoyable.
The concert had been postponed for three years since it was first announced and planned for August of 2020. As the years rolled by, I hoped we would be able to see the concert’s lineup remain unchanged. Both Stewart and Cheap Trick enjoyed their most productive periods in the years of my youth, so the concert was a thrilling trip through some of the best Rock music ever committed to record. When the date solidified for this year, I was thrilled it was finally going to happen. Since we both love Stewart’s and Cheap Trick’s music, my buddy David and I agreed not to miss it.
Cheap Trick opened with the title track from 1979’s “Dream Police”, a single that had been a closing song of their sets for decades, but because they were opening for Stewart, an icon who has enjoyed a history of playing with legendary musicians such as Jeff Beck and Ron Wood, it seemed appropriate. They eventually played 1977’s “I Want You To Want Me” and 1978’s “Surrender”, but when they closed with the Punk Rock-influenced album track “Auf Weidersehen” from the 1978 album “Heaven Tonight”, I was truly on cloud nine, singing along with each verse and the choruses. Stewart’s fans may not have known the song, but it significantly elevated the evening nonetheless.
Once Stewart’s band took the stage, they played the late Robert Palmer’s 1986 single “Addicted to Love”, and they were accompanied by what appeared to be the runway models in the song’s video. Sure enough, Stewart appeared and sang the song with the ladies projected onto the large screens surrounding the stage. This segued into “You Wear It Well”, the 1972 hit that followed his breakthrough hit from 1971, “Maggie May”. It sounded terrific, and the 77-year-old Stewart gave no indication that he would be slowing down anytime soon, especially once it was apparent that the models accompanying him were actually real members of his band, alternately playing violin, harp, and singing a few carefully-selected songs from the music surrounding Stewart’s career. They appeared to be have been chosen not just for their looks but also their stellar musical skills. As Stewart has always played up his image of beging a ladies’ man, it seemed a fitting, yet clever move to put these younger female musicians in the limelight.
Along with these songs, Stewart made sure to perform songs from all the decades of his career. 1984 hit “Some Guys Have All The Luck” came next, and he later did an exceptional job of his 1988 single, “Forever Young”. My friend Cliff texted me the next day to say that he was pleased to hear that song, especially since so many other hits could have taken its place in the set. As Stewart’s cover of “The First Cut Is the Deepest” from 1976’s “A Night On the Town” played, Stewart recognized Cat Stevens as the composer of that great song. This brought to mind just how great an interpreter of others’ songs Stewart is, a realization further solidified when he followed that classic with Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” and later Etta James’s “I’d Rather Go Blind”.
Stewart did play “Maggie May” nine songs into the set, and he played fantastic versions of 1981’s “Young Turks” and 1978’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” bringing back my earliest memories of him and his then-controversial image. He took all the notoriety in stride back then, and now, over forty years later, he continues to impress concertgoers like David and me with his singular style and excellent showmanship. We both agreed that Stewart’s exceptional performance was well worth the wait. Surely, we were not alone.
