A personal wish since 1989 was to see Rod Stewart live in concert, and that wish was granted last Wednesday, August 30 at Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, when Stewart played to a sold out audience. The show included opening band Cheap Trick, a favorite band of mine since I first listened to them back in 1982, so the experience was thoroughly enjoyable.

The concert had been postponed for three years since it was first announced and planned for August of 2020. As the years rolled by, I hoped we would be able to see the concert’s lineup remain unchanged. Both Stewart and Cheap Trick enjoyed their most productive periods in the years of my youth, so the concert was a thrilling trip through some of the best Rock music ever committed to record. When the date solidified for this year, I was thrilled it was finally going to happen. Since we both love Stewart’s and Cheap Trick’s music, my buddy David and I agreed not to miss it.

Trending Videos