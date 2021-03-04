Haralson County, like the rest of the state, is seeing a steady decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases.
As of March 1, the county dropped off the steadily shrinking list of counties seeing a high transmission of the virus — a case rate of more than 100 per 100,000 population over a 14 day period and a positive case rate of more than 10%.
According to the latest weekly report released by the Department of Public Health, Haralson County had 26 new confirmed COVID-19 cases the week of Feb. 13 through Feb. 19, and 30 new cases for the week of Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, a total of 1,618 confirmed cases throughout the pandemic. On March 2, the department numbers showed the total of confirmed cases had risen to 1,628, with 67 Haralson County residents hospitalized because of the disease.
Although the numbers are decreasing, Logan Boss, public information officer for the department’s northwest district, said that people shouldn’t lower their guard when it comes to protecting themselves against the disease.
“People are still dying of COVID-19,” Boss said. “We see a light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel.”
There are no clear answers as to why the numbers are going down across the state and nationally, he said. Vaccinations, herd immunity, more people taking precautions have all been offered up as reasons, but the truth is, no one really knows, Boss said.
“We do know that we had a serious peak where we were nationally averaging about 300 cases a day right around the first of the year,” Boss said. “We think that it’s probably the tail end of a post-holiday spike.”
The vaccines may be helping, but there’s no way to measure that yet, he added. He said speculation that we could be closer to herd immunity could also be contributing, but again there’s no way to know for sure.
In addition, while there are encouraging signs, there are also worrisome developments including the discovery of the more contagious COVID virus, UK variant B117, that has been found in the state. There are also other variants that have been identified in other areas, he said.
“If it’s identified, that means it’s probably circulating more widely than the actual cases that are identified indicate,” Boss said. “Another reason why people cannot let their guard down now.”
So, people need to continue taking precautions against the disease including wearing masks in public, being vigilant in washing their hands and avoiding crowds.
But he added that the addition of a third approved vaccine is good news. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new, one-dose vaccine from Johnson and Johnson.
One of the biggest problems the department has been facing is availability of vaccines. The addition of a third company providing them means there could be more available for residents who want them, Boss said.
“All the vaccine that goes to Public Health is put into people’s arms almost immediately,” he said. “We could be doing more immunizations if we had more vaccine.”
In Haralson County, the local health department had administered more than 6,000 vaccines by March 2. Eligible people may call the Health Department to make an appointment for their immunization, he said. The department only makes appointments if it has vaccine available — there is no waiting list, Boss added. Additionally, the department is giving priority to appointments for second doses, he said.
Currently, there is no timeline as to when the newly-approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available in Georgia, Boss said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 33 Haralson County residents have died of the disease while another 44 residents are suspected of dying from the disease, according to Department of Health numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.