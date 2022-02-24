The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is trying to put local residents together with local jobs on their new website, haralsonjobs.com.
“Our members were saying we have got to find people,” said Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber. “So, we said, alright what are your barriers.”
One of them, it turns out, is just letting the local job seekers where those jobs are, McDonald said.
He would be on Facebook and see a post asking if anyone knew a company that was hiring, and then another post about a company looking for a forklift operator, McDonald said. But one might never see the other’s post, he said. So, the Chamber decided to do something about it.
The staff created a virtual job board with an easy to remember name. Chamber members can post jobs for free and others can post jobs for $30, McDonald said.
Last week, there were about 20 local jobs on the site including positions at new-to-the county Whirlwind Steel, Wayne Davis Concrete and BARCO.
Scott Kendrick, operations manager of the British American Rubber Company, or BARCO, plant, said the company is expanding and in some 60 days will be needing even more employees. But they’ve had a hard time getting the word out.
They’ve used flyers, yard signs, banners, attended job fairs and asked their employees to spread the news. Still when people come apply, they often say that this is the first time heard of the company, Kendrick said.
“We’ve been here about five years,” he said.
Some 80% of Haralson County residents leave the county for work, McDonald said. This is one effort to help them stay home for work and maybe improve their quality of life, he said.
People don’t need to leave the county for opportunity, Kendrick said.
“There’s tremendous opportunity here,” he said of BARCO’s Tallapoosa plant.
The pay is comparable to other companies, the benefits are good and we’re growing, Kendrick said.
