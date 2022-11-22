Virginia Dare Albright Dyer, 70, of Tallapoosa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
She was born Nov. 23, 1951 to the late Tooney Albright and Adell Nichols Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Finley and brothers, Earl Albright and Freeman Albright.
She is survived by her daughter, Fallon Cook; son, Dyan Dyer, both of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Chance Cook, Cain Cook, Creesi Cook and Dalton Lewis; sister, Frankie White of Hopewell, AL; and brother, Jub Albright of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel. Music was provided by Cecil Roberts and others singing Virginia’s beloved Sacred Harp songs.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers were Richard “Fats” Gordon, Brandon Davis, Lonnie “Bama” Williams, Johnny Albright, Jamie Albright and Rodney Finley. Interment followed in Muscadine Memory Gardens.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa.
