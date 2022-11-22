Virginia Dare Albright Dyer, 70, of Tallapoosa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

She was born Nov. 23, 1951 to the late Tooney Albright and Adell Nichols Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Finley and brothers, Earl Albright and Freeman Albright.

