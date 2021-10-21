Violence unfortunately has become much too common in American life. It was unbelievable when it spilled over into driver violence, what has become known as road rage. A simple act of one driver pulling his car out in front of another has led to crazy and deadly acts.
Now this violent trend has hit such normally mundane events as school board meetings and airline flights. I struggle to come up with some explanation for this mass craziness.
Local school board meetings have always been a site for heated verbal disagreements over educational subjects. However, recently school board meetings have become locations for fist fights, physical abuse toward board members and threats against school officials’ and their families’ lives. It’s just weird.
It’s become so bad that the National School Boards Association has asked for federal help. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating many violent incidents as examples of terrorism and hate crimes.
This sort of violence has occurred in at least 12 states and has resulted in law enforcement officials having to make arrests. The primary causes seem to revolve around mask requirements, vaccines and the way race history is being taught.
In one case, a school board attendee attacked a school board member with a flagpole, In other cases, objects have been thrown and Nazi salutes have been shouted.
Extremist right-wing hate groups are even posting online watchlists, giving the names, addresses and pictures of school board members, encouraging stalking and violence.
On another front, increasing numbers of airline passengers are violently attacking flight attendants. The flight attendants union has reported more than 3,100 violent occurrences this year. Some airlines are teaching self-defense courses to flight attendants and other employees due to these attacks.
On a JetBlue February flight, a passenger refused to wear a face mask. When he was politely asked to put on the mask, he became abusive and threw a bottle at a flight attendant. He was fined $32,750.
In another incident, a passenger punched a Southwest Airlines female flight attendant, causing her to lose two teeth.
Airlines are having to resort to permanent bans and fines to keep these domestic terrorists off their planes. Face mask mandates seem to be the primary factor causing unruly passengers to go bonkers.
If there’s a common thread that can be found among all this nationwide craziness, it’s the action by groups of right-wing extremists to make public health measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus some kind of assault on public freedom. These groups can be directly tied to former President Donald Trump and fascist-oriented governors, such as Ron DeSantis in Florida and Greg Abbott in Texas.
It’s a shame that the Republican Party, the party of Lincoln and Eisenhower, has denigrated into a personality cult that encourages violence and doesn’t believe in science and education.
This widespread, nationwide violence is undoubtedly an outgrowth of the violence of Jan. 6, when a mad mob of Trump-worshipping thugs stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the results of a legal election. The long-standing U.S. rule of law and order demands that Congress gets to the bottom of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Everybody involved, including public officials, need to be held accountable for their attack on our Consitution.
