On Sunday, in a ceremony organized by members of the Haralson County Veterans Association, Ronald Taylor, a Haralson County Marine Corps veteran who served and was wounded in Vietnam, received a purple heart medal, this time with the ceremony he had been denied by circumstance 54 years ago.
The Purple Heart medals are usually given in a ceremony where the citation thanking them for their service is read, said David Henry, a member of the Veterans Association. It was an honor denied to Taylor, who was handed a medal as he left the hospital in South Carolina. He had been treated after he was shot in Operation Buffalo on July 29, 1967, Henry said.
It was a wrong Henry set about correcting after he heard Taylor’s story about five years ago. It wasn’t until he joined the local Veterans Association about two years ago that he found a way to do that, Henry said.
“It’s one of our tenets that all Haralson County Veterans be recognized for their service,” Henry said.
He told some of the other veterans and soon the ceremony was planned that Taylor didn’t receive all those years ago.
It was all a surprise to Taylor, who said he thought he and his wife were out to pick up some flowers.
His daughter, Dawn Taylor Hughes, though, was in on the surprise and she thought it was important to recognize her dad’s, and every other veteran’s, sacrifice.
“I am under the impression that all our military needs to be recognized at all times,” Hughes said. “It’s the heartbeat of this country.”
After the ceremony, Taylor said he was caught completely off guard, but very grateful for the honor given to him by the other local veterans.
“I’ve never felt like I didn’t get one,” Taylor said, smiling.
But he did get his in unusual circumstances, he added.
“It was just funny,” Taylor said. “As I was leaving the hospital, the guy that was discharging me gave me all my paperwork to go home. I was almost out of the room and he says ‘Did you get your Purple Heart?’ I was kinda like, ‘Well no.’ He opened a drawer and he had a drawer full of ‘em. They all looked used. … He just kind of tossed it to me, you know, good luck, goodbye.”
He still has that one, Taylor said. He said he’s seen ceremonies on television with military members who were injured in the same place that he was injured and there was a big deal made of it. While he never had that kind of recognition, Taylor said, he was just glad he survived the ordeal.
Taylor said back in 1967, as the Vietnam Conflict raged, he saw one after another of his peers drafted in to the military. He knew that he would be soon, so he enlisted into the Marine Corps on Dec. 15, 1965, taking a 120-day wait period before heading to bootcamp and active duty. Before he left, he married his sweetheart, Dondra. Once on active duty, he served as a member of a forward air control delivering supplies to troops in the field by helicopter and acting as an air ambulance when needed.
“Some good stories, some bad stories, some awful stories,” Taylor said of his work on an air ambulance.
He took pride knowing that if anyone in his unit was wounded, he had a helicopter on the way within 45 minutes, he added.
When he was shot in the head, he was not so lucky. He was hit that Saturday afternoon, but wasn’t picked up until the next morning at 10:30 a.m.
“So I lay there for 18 hours; I’d never had any wounded lay there that long,” Taylor said. “But you couldn’t get a medevac in there. There was too much action.”
He spent almost four months in hospitals before being discharged from Charleston Naval Hospital in South Carolina and discharged from the Marine Corps at the same time on Nov. 22, 1967.
“I saw so many men killed. I saw so many times I should have been killed, but I have survived this,” Taylor said. “I can look back over that whole period of my life and I can see God’s hand in all of it.”
