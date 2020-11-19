On Saturday, Veterans of Foreign War members in Buchanan served up grilled burgers and hot dogs with a side of good-natured ribbing and laughter, to celebrate local veterans.
“We’re getting more involved with the veterans in our community,” said Richard Attaway, commander of VFW Post 7402 in Buchanan.
All veterans, he added, not just those eligible for membership in the VFW. To be a member of the VFW, one has to have served in a war or campaign on foreign soil, he said. The VFW was begun in 1899 to serve veterans and to lobby for their benefits. According to the VFW website, vfw.org, the organization was instrumental in the forming of the Veterans Administration.
The local post has been busy reaching out to the community. Members started a food drive to donate to the Buchanan Methodist Church and the Buchanan Police Department for its blessing boxes in the city. Last week, the post hosted a meal for local first responders even delivering meals to deputies who were unable to attend and hosted a Thanksgiving meal for VFW and Auxiliary members. There is a Christmas meal planned for Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.
Two new members will be helping veterans fill out benefits claims, and the post has instituted a scholarship program tied to the national VFW scholarship program. The students can win a $300 scholarship from the local post, then move on to state and beyond, said member Sheldon Britt.
It’s all in an effort to do more service in the community, Attaway said. The VFW, after all, is one of the oldest service organizations in the United States, he added.
Attaway is the new commander of the post. He said he is trying to change the image of the VFW, from a place for veterans to get drunk to a vibrant service organization in the community, he said. The post serves no alcohol, by the way, Attaway added.
“Whatever we can do in the community, to improve our community,” Attaway said. “Any place there’s a need, we serve.”
Tom Cochran, a fallen-away member of the post, came back recently because he wanted to be a part of a service organization — and to “get out of my wife’s hair,” he said with a laugh.
A Vietnam-era veteran, he likes to get together with other veterans for the camaraderie, Cochran said.
“They made me feel real welcome,” Cochran said.
He said the other veterans call him chair force — he was a medic in the Air Force — because everything he learned is so technical. They can tease him, and he doesn’t mind, he said. It’s all in good fun.
Another new member, Charles Warner, who lives in Muscadine, finished his time in the Navy in 2012. He’d been looking for a post to join, a place where people shared his experience.
“The brotherhood,” Warner said of the post. “You can talk to people; you can make good friends.”
They’re happy to have him. As the older veterans pass away or become too frail to work in the community, new veterans need to come in and take over, Britt said.
“We need membership so that we can have people in Washington D.C. advocating on behalf of our veterans,” he said. “If we don’t and Congress goes in and starts taking things away from us, we don’t have anybody to speak for us.
The post also has an auxiliary that recruits family members of VFW-eligible veterans. Mandy Hardy, the auxiliary president, said she’s been a member for six years under her grandfather’s service.
“They found me,” she said.
She was camping at the Buchanan VFW park and one of the members approached her about joining, Hardy said. It sounded great to her.
“I love being out in the community; I love helping,” she said.
She has helped with the cookouts, clean-up days at the park, Halloween and Christmas activities. She loves it, Hardy said.
“It don’t pay,” she said. “It pays with love.”
