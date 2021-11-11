Thursday, Nov. 11
Bremen City Schools Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. at the Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center. Army Sgt. First Class Travis Law will speak. The public is invited. A slideshow of veterans and active military members will be shown before and after the program.
Haralson County High School ROTC Jr. Colorguard will be raising the flag at the school’s football stadium at 8:30 a.m. Flags will be displayed along the length of the ROTC building at half staff Wednesday through Friday in honor of fallen soldiers.
Saturday, Nov. 13
The Haralson County GOP will host a breakfast for local veterans at 8:30 a.m. at the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.