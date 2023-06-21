Mrs. Versie Lee Sanders, 95 of Bremen passed away on June 18, 2023.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
Mrs. Versie Lee Sanders, 95 of Bremen passed away on June 18, 2023.
She was born on July 31, 1927 in Bremen, Georgia the daughter of the late Henry P. Cash and Mary Jane Hansford Cash.
Mrs. Sanders was a Member of Waco Baptist Church and a retired seamstress of The Hubbard Company.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Garland Sanders; daughters, Kathy Hatchett and Brenda Suit; son Billy Sanders and a granddaughter, Angela Sanders.
Survivors include sons, Mike & Susan Sanders of Peachtree City, Ga. and Bobby & Carole Sanders of Carrollton; a special niece, Martha Kimbrell; eleven grandchildren and a number of great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 between the hours of 5 & 7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Hatchett officiating. Justin Sanders, Cole Sanders, Evan Gresham, Jeff Hatchett, Jonathan Hatchett and Jonah Hatchett will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Bryce Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Agape Hospice at agapehospicecare.com. Please share your thoughts and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
