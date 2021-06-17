Van Halen’s first album without singer David Lee Roth was released in May of 1986. Titled “5150,” California police code for mental instability, it featured new singer Sammy Hagar, then most recently known for his 1984 hit “I Can’t Drive 55,” a rowdy, upbeat rocker that had elements of novelty.
My personal favorite song on the album, even 35 years after its release, is “Summer Nights,” the song that closes side one. It has a chunky groove, excellent vocals from Hagar, and some of Edward Van Halen’s coolest guitar playing on the album. If summer is not your favorite season already, this song will surely transform your thinking. I clearly remember thinking that song was written for all of us high school kids, seeking fun and adventure with our limited prospects, but plenty of joie de vivre.
“Summer Nights and my radio/That’s all we need baby, don’tcha know?/We celebrate when the gang’s all here/Ah, hot summer nights you’re my time of the year!” sings Hagar. My friends and I all heartily agreed as we sang along.
Hagar had come from the streets of California, the son of a former lightweight boxer. After learning guitar in his teens, he played in numerous bands, eventually becoming the singer of hard rock quartet Montrose, for whom Hagar sang signature songs “Rock Candy” and “Bad Motor Scooter” on 1973’s “Montrose” before departing for a solo career in the mid-1970s. In his autobiography, “Red,” Hagar claims he already had thriving side businesses in advance of his breakthrough single in 1982, “I’ll Fall In Love Again,” from the album “Standing Hampton” and “Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy,” from his “Three Lock Box” release that same year. Spending time in the worlds of hard rock and pop singles worked in his favor, as he was connected to Edward Van Halen through Claudio Zampolli, their mutual Ferrari mechanic.
The suggestion that Hagar join forces with the Van Halen band in the wake of Roth’s departure began as a surprise, but became a reality that divided fans of the band. Those loyal to Roth felt he had been wronged, but die-hard Van Halen devotees saw the possibility of new songs as a reason to believe in the concept.
Initial single, “Why Can’t This Be Love,” ramped up the enthusiasm for the album in advance. Displaying the keyboard flourishes that Van Halen had been pushing over the course of its previous three albums, this one had the pop sensibilities of their 1984 hit “Jump,” but with a hard-driving rhythm that cooked underneath the glossy sheen of the instrumentation. With Alex Van Halen’s drums and Michael Anthony’s signature vocalizing and bass prominent in the mix, it still sounded like the elements of the band Roth had fronted, if maybe less self-effacing.
This new Van Halen, a band with a greater sense of urgency and emotional weight, conquered the touring world. Singles “Dreams,” “Love Walks In” and “Best of Both Worlds,” featured a more earnest vocal approach that Sammy was known for, but the music became more mainstream than the band had been before.
It also was an album of firsts for the band. Previous releases included instrumentals while “5150” featured vocals on every song. It was also the band’s longest release at that point, clocking in at over 43 minutes when all the Roth era albums had been just over the 30 minute mark. Five of its nine tracks were released as singles, only one of which was below the four minute mark.
The album was also the band’s first without its longtime producer, Ted Templeman, who had also produced that first Montrose album. Instead, the band enlisted Foreigner’s Mick Jones to help with producing the vocal arrangements, while longtime engineer Donn Landee and Van Halen co-produced. It proved to be a winning formula, one that would not be replicated for future Van Halen releases, making it unique in their catalogue. Reaching number one in the Billboard charts, the album has sold over 6,000,000 copies to date.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.