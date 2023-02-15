Van Halen”, the debut album by Pasadena, California’s Van Halen was released February 10, 1978. The album, produced by Ted Templeman, changed the sound of Rock and redefined the way guitarists were measured from that point forward. Edward Van Halen would go on to become the most imitated Rock guitarist of all time, leaving a wake of stylistic technique that became the litmus test for neophytes and veteran players alike. Though others before him had used some of the same approaches, his emphasis on tone and blazing fretwork never overwhelmed his sense of musicality. The sound of his guitar execution is singular, and even when other guitarists attempt to replicate his equipment and his notation, none of them can approach him.

Even so, if Edward Van Halen were merely an incredible technician whose jaw-dropping skills set him apart from his peers, he might well have played over the heads of his audience and remained an anomaly. Instead, his band is unique on all fronts. Brother Alex Van Halen plays drums with the skill and forward-focused charge worthy of any John Bonham acolyte. Unlike Bonham, his drum sound, courtesy of recording engineer Donn Landee, immediately has the reverberation of an arena. His crisp snare and precisely-tuned toms would go on to spawn samples by Hip Hop artists just as Bonham’s playing had, only they sound more massive across the album.

