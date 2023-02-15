Van Halen”, the debut album by Pasadena, California’s Van Halen was released February 10, 1978. The album, produced by Ted Templeman, changed the sound of Rock and redefined the way guitarists were measured from that point forward. Edward Van Halen would go on to become the most imitated Rock guitarist of all time, leaving a wake of stylistic technique that became the litmus test for neophytes and veteran players alike. Though others before him had used some of the same approaches, his emphasis on tone and blazing fretwork never overwhelmed his sense of musicality. The sound of his guitar execution is singular, and even when other guitarists attempt to replicate his equipment and his notation, none of them can approach him.
Even so, if Edward Van Halen were merely an incredible technician whose jaw-dropping skills set him apart from his peers, he might well have played over the heads of his audience and remained an anomaly. Instead, his band is unique on all fronts. Brother Alex Van Halen plays drums with the skill and forward-focused charge worthy of any John Bonham acolyte. Unlike Bonham, his drum sound, courtesy of recording engineer Donn Landee, immediately has the reverberation of an arena. His crisp snare and precisely-tuned toms would go on to spawn samples by Hip Hop artists just as Bonham’s playing had, only they sound more massive across the album.
Bassist Michael Anthony, whose high tenor voice complements the lead vocals in each song, is often unfairly overlooked. By holding down the bottom end of the songs and simultaneously singing in their upper register, he maximizes his musical impact, always managing to support the music and stay out of the way of Edward’s guitar pyrotechnics. Lesser musicians would have possibly asserted themselves more in the recording, but Anthony delivers a round, fat bassline on each tune, never interfering or seeking undue attention.
Frontman and lead vocalist David Lee Roth made a huge impact on listeners right away with his singular execution style. His baritone voice could devolve at will to demonstrate unusually throaty screams and yells. More than anyone else in the group, Roth projected attitude of a cocksure nature, bravado that at its inception impressed the guys and charmed the girls equally. His bare-chested, martial arts-influenced antics became legendary within the years that followed. When he first appeared with the band, nearly every American Rock vocalist took their performance cues from him.
The album’s opening track, “Runnin’ with the Devil”, begins with the sound of car horns descending in pitch only to present Anthony’s thumping, distorted bass, Alex Van Halen’s pounding drums, and an introductory rake of Edward Van Halen’s strings on his guitar’s head stock. This introduces the song’s mid-tempo riff, one that is spread completely across the aural spectrum, beginning on one side of the speakers and ending on the other. To the listener, it sounds like the room itself is electrified. The song’s lyrics tell of a drifter on the run, living on the edge. It was a theme that would reappear on later songs, one that emphasized the band’s outsider status.
The next two tracks give listeners the one-two punch of Edward’s guitar solo, “Eruption” followed by their crunchy cover of The Kinks’ ”You Really Got Me”. The former was performed live in the studio using the instrument he built himself from solid body Fender Stratocaster-style parts and a single humbucker taken from a Gibson 335 hollowbody guitar. The finishing touch was the Floyd Rose locking tremelo system, enabling his dive-bombing tones at the solo’s conclusion. This hybrid guitar was then played through a Marshall amplifier. Innovative as the guitar was, so was the approach: a two-handed tapping style that showcased his scorching fretwork and lightspeed picking.
Even with his amazing skills, Edward Van Halen displays excellent taste on “Little Dreamer”, a song I had long ago overlooked. Its beautifully emotive solo and intriguing lead runs showcase his otherworldly musicianship. As the rest of the band also deliver stellar performances, I believe the song is an hypnotic gem embedded in a crowning achievement of a record.
