In their final contest in 2022, the University of West Georgia women's basketball team finished in style, defeating in-state opponent Shorter 69-34 inside the Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
It was a strong defensive performance and timely runs on offense that propelled the Wolves to their fifth win of the season on New Years Eve.
"Really proud of the team tonight.", said head coach Joanna Reitz. "It was a scrappy effort especially on the defensive end and that's what I told the team. They played together tonight and that's what led to this result."
West Georgia (5-7, 4-5 GSC) defense in the first half was stifling, holding the Hawks (1-12, 1-9 GSC) to just 15% from the field, and allowing just one three point basket on the half.
Halfway through the first quarter, the score was knotted at five a piece, until the Wolves ended the quarter on an 11-1 run to end the quarter with a 10 point lead. The Hawks made just one field goal in the quarter, a three pointer by Kenley Woods.
West Georgia did not slow down in the second quarter, outsourcing the Hawks 17-8, pushing their lead to 33-14 going into the half. Aaliyah Washington and Stephanie Torres led the Wolves in scoring with 10 points a piece, including a 3-5 performance behind the three point line for Torres.
More of the same ensued in the second half for West Georgia, out scoring the Hawks 36-20 while shooting an even 50% from the field, up from 34% from the first half. Shorter finished just 11-48 from the field during the contest and just 4-12 from three, compared to 27-65 from the field for the Wolves, which tallied a new season high for shot attempts on the season. Their 27 makes were also their second most on the season, following 29 made shots against Christian Brothers back in November.
