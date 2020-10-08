UWG letter seeks 'No Confidence' vote on Kelly

Simmering frustrations between UWG faculty and administration boiled over this week when some instructors issued a call for a vote of No Confidence for recently hired Dr. Brendan Kelly.
A self-styled “indictment” against Kelly was posted online for faculty members to sign, which could eventually lead to the No Confidence vote taken by the Faculty Senate. Some faculty members believe this would send a strong message to the state university system’s Board of Regents, the only body with the power to remove a university president.
“This vote, in some way, would be a symbolic measure, but a very important symbolic measure. It would be an official statement of faculty opinion,” said Dr. Daniel Williams, Faculty Senate chair.
Kelly, however, told The Times-Georgian on Monday afternoon that the particulars of the document were false and said that he has been working closely with faculty and their representatives as the University moves forward in a time of economic challenge.
Kelly filled the position as president on March 23, earlier than anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the six months that have followed, UWG faculty members have used various forums to express frustration over changes made within the university, including the restructuring of university colleges and departments, the reopening of the campus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a general lack of inclusion of faculty expertise.
The Petition
The document, entitled “An Indictment of President Kelly for Issues of Shared Governance and Mismanagement of the University of West Georgia,” was posted on a Google forum by a group of anonymous faculty members. It is being maintained by Williams, who the document says ensures that all signatures remain anonymous and are from verified faculty members.
The document outlines 10 different areas in which it claims Kelly has “violated university policy, and has pursued initiatives that we consider detrimental to the current and future well-being of the University of West Georgia.” It calls for a vote by the Faculty Senate, which is the primary group through which faculty participate in the shared governance process at UWG.
“Ultimately,” the authors charge, “although President Kelly possesses considerable power to reshape the university at will, his unilateral exercise of those powers without adequate consultation of faculty has severely undermined hallowed normative traditions within the academy and eroded faculty trust in the administration, leading faculty to declare that they have no confidence in his ability to lead this institution and, furthermore, that his leadership decisions are to the detriment, rather than benefit, of the University of West Georgia. Specific examples of decisions made without faculty consultation and to the detriment of the university follow.”
The detailed list of items includes Kelly’s plan to reorganize the University’s colleges and department, his actions regarding some key personnel, and what the authors say has been a general lack of communication from the president’s office on a number of other issues affecting faculty.
The petition, which has so far gained the signatures of 86 of the university faculty, could be presented to the Faculty Senate as early as the October meeting, now set for Oct. 16. The University System of Georgia reported that in Fall ‘19, there were 476 instructional faculty members and 16 temporary faculty members. Williams added that while the number of signatories sits in the 80s, the previous night it was in the 40s, and he expects the number to increase as more awareness is brought forward.
The vote, if passed, has the potential to spur sanctions from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) or the American Association of University Professors (AAUP). While a sanction from the AAUP would have minimal effects on the university, a sanction from SACS, a university accreditation institution, could have tangible effects on UWG.
Kelly, however, said Monday that he is not worried about the possibility of sanctions.
“I’m at every Faculty Senate meeting,” said Kelly. “I meet with anybody [including] SGA (Student Government Association), which I am regularly at. Normally I would be walking around at night, visiting student organizations, but we just don’t have that right now, as the world has changed a little bit. There’s been no lack of meeting, let me tell you that.”
The response
Kelly and other university officials met with The Times-Georgian on Monday. During that meeting, Kelly addressed the 10 specific issues cited by the “indictment,” saying, “I would say everything is factually incorrect” and denied many of the allegations made in the document.
As an example, Kelly cited one claim that stated, “[Kelly] showed an utter disregard for the College of Education by abruptly removing its graduate e-tuition funds, reserved for the college’s use, without consulting the faculty and without explaining his actions.”
Kelly’s response was that “every university in the state is implementing that policy,” as they do with all policies issued by the Board of Regents.
Russell Crutchfield, Associate Vice President and Chief of Staff to the President, also defended Kelly’s relations with the faculty.
“I went with this man [Kelly] to every single academic program and every single administrative unit,” Crutchfield said. “I heard him speak to all of them ... the first half of the meetings were him talking about himself, his visions, getting to know and going around the room and getting their names, and the second part of the meeting, asking for questions, any questions — anything on the table — and for the most part they did that.”
“I have never seen a president do that,” said Crutchfield.
University officials told The Times-Georgian that throughout Kelly’s transition at UWG, he has been in frequent communication with university leaders and has had the chance to meet with every different unit within the university and offered the chance to ask the president questions.
When asked if he had plans to address the specific letter and the vote of No Confidence, Kelly responded that he had only learned of the letter that day and that it would be discussed more this week.
Vote of No Confidence
A vote of no confidence could reasonably take place during the October Faculty Senate meeting, Dr. Daniel Williams, Faculty Senate chair has said. The process would begin with a request to place the item on the agenda, which has been done.
Matt Franks, president of the UWG chapter of the AAUP, said that while hesitant to advocate for a vote of no confidence, the Executive Committee has decided to endorse the “indictment” letter.
“Our chapter has been hard at work advocating for students, faculty, and staff over the past six months with Dr. Kelly to address the concerns expressed in the letter, and he has been unwilling to communicate with us or take steps to address them,” said Franks.
“Because we feel we have exhausted other options, we support a vote of No Confidence in Dr. Kelly with the goal of convincing him to change his unilateral leadership model, or to go elsewhere for the betterment of the University of West Georgia.”
The vote would begin with the faculty senators, of which there are 51. If a majority of senators — 26 — approve, the full faculty could vote, where the measure would again need a majority. If the vote passes, the next step would be to forward the document to the Board of Regents.
Franks said he has heard directly from dozens of faculty members who are unhappy with Kelly’s decisions and leadership. But he said it is hard for anyone, including him, to measure campus climate.
“He [Kelly] has certainly made decisions that have negatively impacted faculty and staff in all areas of the university, as the letter indicates, and the culture of fear that he has exacerbated on campus indicates why many people are afraid to speak up publicly,” said Franks
“Beyond that, the No Confidence vote itself will show how widespread the dissatisfaction truly is.”
