UWG begins 90th year

Traffic has picked up on Maple Street in Carrollton and on all tributaries leading to the University of West Georgia campus since UWG began classes for the 2023-24 fall semester last week.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

A recent study by the University System of Georgia (USG) reveals that the University of West Georgia contributed more than $633.4 million to the local, regional and state economy in the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022) — a new record for the institution.

This powerhouse performance marks a triumphant pinnacle in the university’s ongoing commitment to amplifying its economic impact, increasing the impact by 1.08% over the previous year.