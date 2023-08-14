A recent study by the University System of Georgia (USG) reveals that the University of West Georgia contributed more than $633.4 million to the local, regional and state economy in the 2022 fiscal year (July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022) — a new record for the institution.
This powerhouse performance marks a triumphant pinnacle in the university’s ongoing commitment to amplifying its economic impact, increasing the impact by 1.08% over the previous year.
“As stewards of our community’s growth, our impact is not bound by geography,” said Dr. Brendan Kelly, UWG’s president. “We are strengthening our institution’s economic footprint — not only reflected by these numbers but also by empowering students with high-demand career paths before graduation. This strategic commitment to curating a first-choice university will continue to sow the seeds of a thriving economic legacy for years to come.”
Student spending increased, as well, from $287 million to $295 million within the same period, and job creation rose from 4,917 to 5,003, with 70% of those jobs being off-campus.
For the 2,645 degree recipients from UWG in FY22, they can expect their work in Georgia to total lifetime earnings of $6.9 billion. The report also broke down total Georgia lifetime earning predictions by degree and said:
The 30 UWG graduates with doctoral degrees will earn a total of $103 million.
The 816 UWG graduates with master’s degrees will earn a total of $2.3 billion.
The 1,797 UWG graduates with bachelor’s degrees will earn a total of $4.6 billion.
Statewide, institutions in the USG contributed $20.1 billion in FY22, a 4.1% increase over the previous year. These figures are a testament to the driving motivation of Georgia’s higher education system that helps provide students with careers after graduation.
“USG’s 26 public colleges and universities, individually and collectively, make a significant economic impact across the state, helping to put Georgians to work while spending money in local communities and helping their regional economies support Georgia’s growth,” said USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue. “At the same time, our graduates are the real winners with this million-dollar deal. We’re focused on continuing to help all our students be successful as they use their degrees to prepare themselves for their future prosperity.”
