HOWLING FOR HACKATHON

Hackathon is an event open to teens aged 13-18 with an interest in coding and web development on Saturday, March 11, at the Biology Building on UWG’s campus. It requires no skilled experience in coding or computing and focuses on creatively developing an application based on a general topic.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

While most people view “marathons” as competitive events filled with the scuffle of shoes and panting athletes, the word takes on a new meaning for mathematics and computing enthusiasts. The University of West Georgia’s annual test of endurance — also known as the Hackathon — is surrounded by clacking keyboards and quiet murmurs of collaboration.

