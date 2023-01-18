FIRED UP

David Collins’ (pictured on the right, with fellow ceramics faculty Nathan Carnes) first experience with an anagama kiln was as a young undergraduate in the early ’90s when he learned how to load and fire. As a professional artist and educator years later, when the UWG art program moved from the central campus annex to a new Visual Arts Building, Collins felt it was the perfect time to build a new anagama kiln, one he designed brick-by-brick in Google Sketchup. It now sits in its own outdoor pavilion next to the VAB.

Never underestimate the transformational power of fire.

As the chief architect of the University of West Georgia’s anagama kiln, art professor David Collins has witnessed it. And it’s not just the magical transformation from clay to ceramic that occurs within the belly of the bricked beast.

Trending Videos