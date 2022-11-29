Leaders from the University of West Georgia and Andrew College recently signed a partnership agreement that will provide a streamlined path for theatre students between the two institutions.
“We make distinct contributions to the industries that hire the professionals who graduate from our theatre program — particularly in the growing arts and entertainment industry found in metropolitan Atlanta,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG’s president. “To curate a first-choice institution, we will continue to be an intellectual and economic engine in our state through agreements like this. Our mutually beneficial partnership with Andrew College optimizes resources to offer the students we serve the educational opportunities they need to thrive.”
Through the partnership, students who complete the requirements of the Associate of Arts degree in theatre from Andrew College will benefit from a seamless transition into the Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre offered in UWG’s College of Arts, Culture and Scientific Inquiry, decreasing the amount of time it could take to earn their baccalaureate degree.
“We are very pleased to partner with our friends at UWG and to provide Andrew College theatre students with a seamless process as they move from one institution to another,” said Dr. Linda R. Buchanan, president of Andrew College.
As stated in the signed agreement, the institutions will facilitate the transfer of all viable course credits from the associate degree toward completion of the baccalaureate program, creating a seamless pipeline for students who graduate from Andrew College to attend UWG.
The agreement was the third signed this year by UWG, with similar agreements signed with Dalton State College and Georgia Highlands College to provide transition pathways for business and psychology students, respectively.
