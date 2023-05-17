There are a few moments in life during which one can grasp their passion and mold it into fruition. University of West Georgia alumna Diamond Forde recalls two moments that would determine her direction, one that ultimately led to earning one of the highest national awards for poetry, the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship.

“There’s the romantic answer, where I say poetry found me early,” said Forde, who graduated from UWG with her English degree in 2014. “It found the young girl hiding in her bedroom reading Maya Angelou’s ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,’ wanting, most of all, to write poems to comfort me in times of sorrow. Of course, what did I really know about sorrow at that age?”

Trending Videos