Our bed is covered with a brightly patterned coral and beige quilt made by my only surviving aunt. Naomi Rawlins, my mom’s older sister and the maker of the quilt, is an artist with many skills. She paints, crochets, and quilts. I am privileged to process two quilts she made.
The second quilt was a gift to my dad that was later gifted to me. She embroidered all the state birds with the name of the state and the bird and the date the state was admitted to the union. This was quilted together in alphabetic order into a queen-sized quilt. It is a stunning masterpiece of artwork.
Quilts, originally made from scraps of fabric or discarded clothing, were utilitarian in nature. During the cold winter nights, quilts piled high on beds covered the kids underneath and kept them warm long before the days of central heating. By the time the fire went out, the body heat of the kids preserved under the layers of quilts kept them toasty until morning. While patterns were common in these quilts and artistry was apparent, the main notion was to use what was available to keep the family warm.
Modern quilts are a far cry from the quilts my great-grandmother made in the hills of Kentucky to keep her family warm. Today quilters most often use new fabric carefully selected to fit into a color scheme and cut into the required shapes for quilting. I’m sure my Grandma Durbin could not imagine cutting up new fabric only to sew it together again as a quilt.
West Georgia is home to a little-known treasure. The Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum located on Bradley Street in Carrollton, just off the square, is a not-for-profit organization committed to the education and presentation of quilts and textiles. The Museum collects, exhibits, preserves, promotes and interprets the heritage, art, and production of quilting and textiles (www.southeasternquiltandtextilemuseum.org).
To fulfill the Museum’s purpose of education and production, summer quilt camps are offered. Students ranging in age from 9-years to 18-years old can attend a week-long session. Each camper will (hopefully if COVID vaccines work out) be paired with a quilting mentor who will guide them through the process. At the end of the week, each camp will have a completed lap quilt (45 x45 inches). All materials and equipment will be provided. No previous sewing or quilting experience is required. However, an advanced camp is offered for those with advanced skill levels.
The online application will open on March 1. JoAnna Browning, director of operations, said some years the interest is so high, they created a waiting list. Thirty-two slots are available this year with two weeks offered — one in June and one in July. The fee for the beginner week is $60 and the advanced week which will feature an applique quilted backpack is $95.
In addition to the summer camp program, a beginning quilt class, Monkey Bread, will be offered in March for adult learners. The class will last five Saturdays. Instructor Tammy Silvers says, “Monkey Bread, like its yummy namesake, is addictive, appealing, and easy! Instructions are beginner-friendly — and just like the edible version, you will want to make more than one of these 42” x 59” lap quilts! The cover quilt is made with a selection of batiks from Island Batik fabrics.” The total cost for the Monkey Bread quilt class is $218. Details are on the website.
If you aren’t interested in learning to quilt, you might enjoy viewing the quilts. I toured the museum last fall and was well pleased with the beauty and quality of the quilts. Admission is $5.
Currently on display until March 20 is Sandy Teepen’s Quilted Collages.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
