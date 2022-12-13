The University of West Georgia provides memorable experiences for those who attend one of the institution’s graduation ceremonies: from awarding honorary degrees to canine companions to students graduating remotely via robot.

That tradition continued Saturday, as all attendees of one Commencement ceremony — more than 3,000 people — left with a free ticket to a UWG Men’s or Women’s basketball game of their choice during the remainder of the 2022-23 season. At the time of the Commencement ceremony, the men’s team was undefeated and the top-ranked team in the Gulf South Conference.

