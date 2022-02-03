Twice a month I meet online with two Canadians who are also learning to play the fiddle. We met through our mutual online teacher. At our meetings we talk, play for each other, and share cultural aspects of our favorite fiddle music.
Despite some differences, we have similarities as well. Tom, who lives in western Canada, is involved in the local theater group. Sue, who resides near Niagara Falls, is a painter. And I, as you know, am a writer (that’s as close as I come to being an artist).
For two weeks we have been working on a tune entitled “John Ryan’s Polka,” which was used in the movie Titanic. This past week Tom called our get-together Irish Dance Party in Third Class because that’s how the tune was used in the movie. While we aren’t ready to play for a dance (yet), we enjoyed playing round robin style with each of us playing a part and then passing it on to the next person.
Toward the end of our time, the question was asked about upcoming travel plans. Both Tom and Sue have visited Newfoundland and shared stories from their adventures. One reason I enjoy these fiddle sessions. Tom showed a clip on his computer of an ugly stick — a common Newfoundland household item used in what they call kitchen parties.
After I left our fiddle hangout, I searched the internet for ugly stick and the results were fishing rods. When I refined the search, adding the name Newfoundland, the musical ugly stick appeared. I found a jam group doing “John Ryan’s Polka” with an excellent ugly stick player adding her part.
During the cold and isolated winter months, neighbors visit in the kitchen, make music and those without musical talent play the ugly stick. As it’s base, an ugly stick has a stick like an old broom handle. To this is attached a shoe or boot on the bottom and a mop head on the top which can be personalized with facial features and a hat, if desired. Between the mop head and the shoe any number of items can be added — caps from bottled drinks, bells, washers, keys, a soup can, paint can lid. Really anything that can make noise. An ugly stick is accompanied by another notched stick which is rubbed on the ugly stick for a percussive beat. Ugly sticks are used as the rhythm section in the kitchen parties. The boot provides a sound similar to a stomp, the bells and caps add a jingle and the soup can adds a drum sound.
In Newfoundland, similar to the Appalachian custom of breaking up Christmas, mummering is a traditional Christmas amusement that involves participants — known as mummers — dressing up in wild costumes and distorting their voices, all in an attempt to avoid being recognized. These mummers go from house to house playing music, dancing, telling jokes, performing skits and playing ugly sticks.
I found this folk tradition interesting because it allows non-musicians to join in the fun, it uses common items in everyone’s home and it is a throwback to simpler times. When I was a kid we often entertained ourselves with my Uncle Doug playing his guitar and all of the family sitting in a circle singing. How much more fun we could have had if we had known about the ugly stick.
Got to go. I need to gather items to make my own ugly stick.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
