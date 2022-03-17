Only Republicans qualified for local seats in the May 24 primary election and only two seats have competition.
District 2 Commissioner Jamie Brown did not qualify for re-election. Danny Elsberry and Skyler Williams, both newcomers to the political arena, qualified to take her place.
Elsberry and Williams decided to run for very different reasons. Elsberry was concerned that public safety isn’t being given the support it needs by the County Commission.
“My main concern is public safety,” Elsberry said. “I think they need a little bit more help than we’re giving them.”
While Williams said his focus will be on bringing industry to the county as a way to ease the tax burden on residents.
“I was born and raised here and I would like to keep economic growth coming and protect our rural areas,” Williams said.
Both Elsberry and Williams are business owners. Elsberry has owned Danny Elsberry Trucking for 28 years.
“I know how to handle money,” he said. “I understand business and I think that’s how the county should be run.”
In addition, his company regularly deals with construction and roads, knowledge of which will serve him and the voters well if he is elected, Elsberry said.
Williams owns W4 Lawn Care and works for Lee Fabricators. He said he knows how important technology is to local businesses and will continue to pursue internet expansion in the county.
“I have strong moral values. I feel like I am capable of working with other people,” Williams said. “I just want to see the betterment of our county.”
There will also be a race for the District 5 Board of Education seat currently occupied by James Watson.
Watson has held the seat twice. He was appointed both times, serving a total of about four years. In between the two appointments, Watson lost his bid for re-election to David Denman, who died in 2021. Watson has also served as the military representative on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in Albany, Georgia, as well as the boards for the American Legion and VFW in Georgia.
Watson, who retired from the U.S. Marines, believes it is a civic duty to serve the community.
“You can’t complain about our politicians unless you’re willing to serve,” Watson said, adding, “I’m not there for a popularity contest. I’m there for the children, to make sure they get the education they deserve.”
He said he is proud that while he has served on the board the graduation rate has risen into the high 90% and that student test scores have also been on the rise.
Watson is being challenged by Bobby Wilson. Wilson has not held elected office, but he did run for Georgia State Senate, he said. As the transportation director for Bremen City Schools and a bus driver for Haralson County, Wilson said he is well-equipped to understand the needs of local students and to see ways that the two local school systems can partner to benefit them both. In fact, during his tenure with Bremen City Schools, he negotiated a deal for Bremen City Schools to purchase fuel for its buses from Haralson County Schools. The deal saved the Bremen system money and provides a little extra money for the Haralson County transportation program, he said.
“I think there could be more partnership between the two systems,” Wilson said.
He added that his heart is with the county schools.
“All my kids went to Haralson County schools. All my grandkids go to Haralson County schools,” Wilson said. “I’ve been involved with Haralson County schools since the late 80s.”
Wilson is also a musician, and the founder of Haralson County Big Band and has served as a brass instructor for Haralson County schools. He therefore also understands the advantages and organizational needs of music programs for students.
“I understand the struggles that we go through as a school system,” Wilson said. “I think I could be beneficial for Haralson County.”
Watson also has priorities that he would like to see through including bringing up to date the entrance of the Haralson County High School and completing the computer for every student program that the system has started, he said.
“Both of my boys went through the system,” Watson said. “I am a good steward of the taxpayer’s money … while making sure that our students a getting a quality education.”
Incumbent Commissioner Ryan Farmer and County Board of Education members Kendall Robinson and Mike Benefield were unchallenged for their seats in the primary.
An independent candidate could make a run for the seats in the November election challenging any of the candidates on that ballot, said Vaughn Gable, Haralson County election superintendent.
