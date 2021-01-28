The White Stripes, of Detroit, Michigan, is a band my friend Raul Fernandez recommended to me sometime while I was browsing the Disc Exchange, a record store specializing in releases by local bands. He told me he had seen them himself and that they were his favorite new band. Since I respected his taste and that of his significant other, Gabrielle, I figured any suggestion he could give me was worthy of consideration.
My second recommendation of The White Stripes was from National Public Radio, reviewing the band’s third album, “White Blood Cells,” which had been released July 3, 2001. Among the songs that the reviewer discussed was “Little Room,” a song lasting a mere 50 seconds that features a primitively pounding drum beat and the reckless singing voice of songwriter/guitarist/keyboardist Jack White above the din.
“When you’re in your little room/And you’re working on something good/But if it’s really good/You’re gonna need a bigger room,” White belts out. The second verse pronounces that the memory of starting out in the little room may be nostalgic, but he presciently acknowledges that success is a reward that some artists cannot handle.
The N.P.R. reviewer also celebrated the song “I Think I Smell A Rat,” a Latin-tinged rocker with slashing, distorted chords, a nearly unhinged White vocal performance, and crashing cymbals and drums. That song is a brash, dramatic stylistic shift for the band, one that eschews their original blues-rock sound from 1999’s “The White Stripes” and 2000’s “De Stihl” in favor of a more garage rock sound, one predominantly showcasing White’s guitars cranked up to the point of feeding back. Coupled with Meg White’s brutal but effective drumming, the two person band rocked as ferociously as a cross between Detroit’s hometown heroes The Stooges or the Motor City Five (MC5) with the rockabilly sound of Memphis, Tennessee’s, Sun Studios. The album was, in fact, recorded in Memphis at Easley-McCain Recording.
The White Stripes’ bond was unmistakable on record, with Jack reaffirming the importance of a well-placed riff against a bashing backbeat propelled by Meg, who played as if she was the most cool-headed rocker of all time, her expression one of relaxed confidence. Their stage appearance was also synchronized, with the two of them dressed in only the colors red, white, and black. Even the instruments they played matched this color scheme, and it gave them an immediate recognition anytime they graced the cover of a periodical or viewing screen.
The White Stripes song that truly made me a diehard fan was the leadoff track of the album, “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground.” By the seven-second mark, a squeal of heavy guitar feedback introduces an overdriven, punishingly-gnarly descending riff that gives way to a set of chords picked slowly. While dramatically reduced from the song’s abrupt entrance, this dynamic shift underscores White’s singing, reviewing what may be the memory of a distorted relationship. Alternately, it could be a reflective statement about humanity itself, as it contains some of White’s most compelling recorded lyrics.
“Any man with a microphone/Can tell you what he loves the most/And you know why you love at all/If you’re thinking of the holy ghost,” White emphatically sings, evoking a spiritual underpinning to the song.
When approaching the album, the band purposely tried to capture the energy they had in live performances, recording all 16 songs in fewer than four days. Many of the songs are under three minutes in length. The time passes quickly.
Not all of the songs are loud and aggressive. Ballad “We’re Going to Be Friends” sung and played quietly on acoustic guitar by Jack, is the story of school kids and their experiences in grammar school. It is in direct juxtaposition to the feisty rock of “Fell In Love with a Girl” and piano-based solemnity of album closer, “This Protector.” Throughout it all, The White Stripes set the bar high for their future recordings, and unlike most bands of their initial pedigree, they would surmount it with thrilling results for years to come.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
