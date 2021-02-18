Two Bremen High wrestlers are GHSA Class 2A state champions as they bulled through competition in their respective weight classes at the Traditional tournament held last week at the Macon Centreplex.
Ty Morris and Braden Sauls were two of three competitors representing Bremen in Macon. Five members of the Haralson County High wrestling team represented their school — also in the 2A classification — with Clay Hyatt reaching his weight class finals.
Morris, at 170 pounds, won his first match held on Tuesday in a first-period pin fall that only took 43 seconds against Cyler Bloodworth of Booker T. Washington High. Morris did even better and quicker work in his second match, which lasted just 26 seconds. He pinned Luke Graham of Lovett.
High school wrestling matches are three two-minute periods of regulation time, and Morris’ semifinal match went the full distance against Drake Miller of Pepperell. After the first period, Morris led in points 3-2, then he picked up one more point from an escape in the second period. Though he gave up a reversal in the third period, Morris managed another key escape to make the difference in a 5-4 victory.
Morris’ foe for the finals was Laquize Gilbert of Callaway. Dominating the first two minutes, Morris built a huge 5-0 advantage. Gilbert two times was penalized for stalling in the second, and Morris coasted to the end winning 7-1.
Sauls, 120 pounds, was an extremely quick worker through his first three bouts, needing only 10 seconds to beat Janquais Coats of Putnam County, 47 seconds to top Ben Schiffler of Pace Academy and 19 more ticks of the clock to pin Ryan Smith of Fitzgerald.
The finals didn’t look to be quite as easy. Waiting for Sauls was unbeaten Tyshawn Hughes of Elbert County. It didn’t end in the first period, but Sauls scored the only takedown. With 44 seconds left in the second period (3:16 in the match overall), Sauls got the pin and the title.
Both Morris and Sauls lost just one time for Bremen in the entire 2020-21 season.
Gavin Mastrangelo also wrested at Traditional for Bremen at 106 pounds. He reached the third-place match, winning three times in the consolation round before Jacob Boyles of Banks County defeated him by first-period pin.
Hyatt, Haralson County’s 195-pound wrestler, opened state competition with a first-period pin (1:01) over Trayvon Harris of Toombs County. Next, with four seconds left in the first, he earned the pin on Christian Bell of Lovett. To make the finals, it was another quick takedown and pin of Landon Williams from Dade County in 27 seconds.
Thomas Godbee of Vidalia pinned Hyatt in the second period for the championship. It was only the second loss for Hyatt on the mat all season.
The Haralson contingent also included Richard Hyatt, unbeaten all season going in at the heaviest of all, 285 pounds. He scored a third-period pin on Matthew Hancock of Swainsboro and a second-period pin on Xavier Agostino of Pace Academy. His match with Landynn Powers of Dodge County went the distance. Wyatt led 1-0 after two periods, but Powers scored on two takedowns plus one escape in the last two minutes. The final score was 5-3.
Wyatt bounced back with a second-period pins on Kaleb Cannon of East Laurens and Khystian Anderson of Elbert County for third place.
Haralson’s Jacob Wilson went 1-2 at 126 pounds, Stephen Hardeman went 2-2 at 182 pounds and Ethan Carter went 4-2 at 132 pounds.
