I did not think we would ever see a COVID-19 pandemic and all of the hurt and heartache we seen in our county. I have not heard a statement from any of our leaders asking us to pray for our country and all the people who have been stricken with the virus and their families.
What we need to do is open our Bibles to 2 Chronicles 7:14 and read these words:
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from Heaven, and will I forgive their sin and will heal their land.”
We are all in this together and I pray that God will bless America.
Martha Greer
Bremen, Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.