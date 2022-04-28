My first exposure to the debut album “Marquee Moon” by New York Rock band Television happened thanks to its listing in Rolling Stone magazine’s greatest albums of the last 20 years in 1987.
The album was originally released 10 years earlier on Feb. 8, 1977. I knew no one at that time who had ever heard of the album, let alone the band itself. The eerie cover art photographed by Robert Mapplethorpe and the bold print of the album’s title struck me. The band members are facing the viewer in a staggered pose; vocalist/guitarist Tom Verlaine is in the foreground, framed by bassist Fred Smith, guitarist Richard Lloyd, and drummer Billy Ficca spread behind him.
The cover portends nothing about the music inside. Though it was a critically lauded effort, it would be over a decade before I would buy the album, and then, a second-hand copy from Wuxtry Records in Decatur, Georgia, on compact disc.
Like many purchases made due to recommendation, I was slow to warm up to the record as it is unlike any other. It ultimately became an album that I could not get out of my CD player nor out of my head. With its uniquely melodic guitar lines, subtly technical drumming, and oddly-engaging vocals, it sounded out of time and singular. It still does.
Around the same time, one of my favorite music magazines, England’s MOJO, published a cover story by Ira Robbins called “New York Punk ‘76” which featured stories about The Ramones, The New York Dolls, and Television. CBGB, ground zero for the Punk Rock and New Wave styles that were popularized in the second half of the 70’s and early 80’s, was the setting for those in-vogue genres. The club was first booked for performances by Television, though its name stood for Country, Bluegrass, and Blues. The bands that followed in their footsteps playing at CBGB, including Blondie, Talking Heads, and the Patti Smith Group, made the dive a heralded venue despite its modest size and location in New York’s Bowery Historic District in Manhattan.
The article on Television explained the band’s story, its significance, and musical legacy. It is still a fascinating read because it tells of a band mostly focused on blazing its own trail, even if its debut would be postponed by years.
The songs featured on “Marquee Moon” were many years old when finally the album was produced and recorded by Andy Johns, (Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Van Halen). The years spent honing the songs live paid off. All extraneous material seems to have been stripped from the performances, resulting in a singular sound played across eight monumental songs.
Johns initially recorded the band with big, booming drums. According to Robbins, Verlaine objected and told Johns they wanted “dry, small sounds” to which Johns acquiesced.
Though the band is often classified as punk rock, the songs feature guitar playing that is much more technically proficient than the peers of that genre. The melodies have extended soloing from Verlaine and Lloyd, and the rhythms from Smith and Ficca offer countermelodies on some songs, tuneful, supportive harmonies on others. The band avoids abrasive sounds, instead utilizing musical motifs that capture the listeners’ attention.
Opening track, “See No Evil,” has a buoyant main riff, busy tom tom fills, and urgent singing. It rocks passionately, immediately showcasing twin guitar arrangements and a soaring lead solo from Lloyd. This is followed by “Venus De Milo,” with its beautifully clipped pre-chorus lines, amusing backing vocals, and an alternately mournful and triumphant solo from Verlaine. “Elevation” opens side two of the album, with Lloyd delivering a dark, bitter solo. “Guiding Light” again benefits from his deft approach, this time with a more hopeful tone. Lloyd and Verlaine both share lead duties on the album’s title track.
There are no songs on this album that seem like afterthoughts or filler. All of the music is sincerely deliberate. The term “masterpiece” is thrown around too often in art, but in the case of this album, I believe it is an appropriate assessment.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
