Just in time for Halloween, what may be Christopher Lee’s finest film, “The Devil’s Bride,” will be broadcast on Friday, a seasonal treat for fans of the accomplished actor.
British actor Lee (May 27, 1922-June 7, 2015) had one of the greatest and longest careers in cinema history. His first film was 1948’s “Corridor of Mirrors,” and his last, released posthumously, was 2017’s “The Hunting of the Snark.”
Lee had been in the Royal Air Force and took up acting because he could not consider living with “an office frame of mind,” he had said.
I am among countless other viewers and admirers of Lee’s acting who are grateful for his willingness to follow his ambition in film, because he consistently delivered with power and elegance. “Horror of Dracula” introduced Lee in 1958 as the most impressive performance of the vampire that had ever been done. Standing at 6 feet, 5 inches, Lee commanded attention in the frames of his films like no other actor. Handsome, suave, and imposing in the role, he brought the character out of the shadows and into the foreground, his silhouette framed by moonlight.
Lee was so effective in the role that he could not shake it, and he was literally forced to continue reprising it, beyond his own wishes, six more times. Producers convinced him that its surefire box office viability would ensure the films’ crews steady work. As such, he remains my favorite actor to portray Dracula, and for that alone he has a place in my heart.
Even so, Lee’s greatest onscreen performance is arguably his role as French nobleman Nicholas, Duc de Richleau in 1968’s “The Devil’s Bride.” It was called “The Devil Rides Out” in the United Kingdom, the same title as its 1935 source novel by Dennis Wheatley. The screenplay was written by Richard Matheson, author of the 1954 book, “I Am Legend,” and a veteran writer for television’s “The Twilight Zone.” Matheson was also a screenplay writer of several of Roger Corman’s film adaptations of Edgar Allen Poe’s works. The film was directed by Terence Fisher, the man behind the aforementioned “Horror of Dracula” as well as other horror films featuring Lee, including 1957’s “The Curse of Frankenstein,” and 1959’s “The Mummy” and “The Hound of the Baskervilles.”
Certainly, the table for “The Devil’s Bride” was set for a great outcome, with Lee’s involvement being the icing the proverbial cake.
In the film, de Richleau, with the help of Rex Van Ryn (portrayed by Leon Greene) discover a friend’s son, Simon Aron, has been behaving erratically because he and his female associate have joined a group of occultists. Rightfully concerned, de Richleau and Van Ryn rescue them from a ceremony and deposit them at the home of some nearby friends. It is while they are there that the cult’s leader, Mocata, (portrayed by Charles Gray) challenges de Richleau and company to a series of black magic attacks. Lee brilliantly fights to defend his friends from the evil that draws near them.
It has been noted that Lee believed this film to be his greatest performance. He stated that he wished to reprise the role later in life, when he could bring the older character of de Richleau to the screen with more modern special effects than those found in “The Devil’s Bride.” In this role, Lee is striking in his powerful command of the screen, and his portrayal’s scope is emotionally thrilling and satisfying.
Usually typecast as a villain, Lee is refreshing as the hero aligned with God, wielding might for goodness rather than evil. In fact, he is even more convincing in this role for having portrayed other evil characters with such skill, because we have seen him at his darkest, as recently as the character of Saruman in 2014’s “The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies”.
Cable channel Turner Classic Movies will be screening “The Devil’s Bride” on Oct. 30 at 11pm. It is followed by another masterful Lee performance in 1974’s “The Wicker Man.” This subsequent film has him returning to the dark side in the role of the sinister Lord Summerisle.
I recommend that you set your digital video recorder (D.V.R.) to capture these films. You can thank me later.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
