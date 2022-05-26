You’ve seen it on TV at least — tumbleweeds blowing through the deserted Western town signaling the lonely life of a cowboy. Now I’ve seen it in person. Like so many experiences on our tour of the Pacific Northwest, the tumbleweed fascinated me.
During a light snowstorm last Wednesday we crossed the White Pass into the Yakima Valley region of Washington state. We woke Thursday morning to a different landscape. Western Washington is wet and green. The mountains divide the state into two very distinguished regions. Eastern Washington is dry and arid. That morning we woke to dry rolling hills and irrigated orchards, vineyards and farmland.
Driving through the countryside was interesting for many reasons. Dennis, always the farmer/gardener, marveled at the apple trees, grapevines and hops growing for miles and miles along the roadside. Further out in the country the area was fenced for livestock grazing and wildlife management.
This is where we saw the tumbleweeds, an invasive, noxious import from Russia. No one is certain how the tumbleweed came to America but it’s suspected the seeds hitchhiked in grain shipments or attached to burlap bags. Tumbleweeds are several species with common attributes. The stem breaks off from the roundish ball and hence the wind can blow it. Blocked by fences, the balls of tumbleweed pile up. Once detached from the root ball, the tumbleweed is dead and the seeds are deposited as it rolls. When sufficient water is present, it sprouts — starting the process again. We didn’t see the tumbleweed in bloom but the images on the internet are lovely. Round plants full of blossoms scattered across the plains. One study by Dr. Robert Parker, a Washington State Extension Service, stated a single Russian thistle can remove up to 44 gallons of water from the soil in competition with a wheat crop in one year.
While researching the humble tumbleweed, I read about situations where cars, homes and buildings were nearly buried with tumbleweed requiring mechanical removal of the massive accumulation. In Russia, a certain species of rabbit eats the Russian Thistle seeds and prevents the trouble it causes here in the U.S. While livestock, horses and rodents will eat some types of tumbleweed (there’s about 14 different varieties), it’s a last choice when nothing else is available.
My mother sang to us when we were growing up and so I know the song made popular by groups like Sons of the Pioneers and Roy Roger entitled Tumblin’ Tumbleweed. The lyrics reflect the lonesome sound of the prairie:
See them tumbling down
Pledging their love to the ground!
Lonely, but free, I’ll be found,
Drifting along with the tumbling tumbleweeds
Cares of the past are behind,
Nowhere to go, but I’ll find,
Just where the trail will wind,
Drifting along with the tumblin’ tumbleweeds.
Now I’ve seen the tumbleweed and it will forever remain in my memory, not just an image from old movies.
By the way, you CAN purchase tumbleweed (if you want the western equivalent of kudzu). A small bundle of tumbleweed is about $25. You might not want to know the price of a giant tumbleweed. Remember, if you do order it, it spreads rapidly and the fire and rescue folks may have to come help you get out of your house.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.