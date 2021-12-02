The passive nature, maybe that’s what is troubling me about these days of radiation treatment. For 14 days now (straight except the Thanksgiving weekend break) I drove to Carrollton to the Roy Richards Cancer Center, had my temperature taken and waited ever so briefly to be called for my treatment. I disrobe and don a lovely hospital gown in varying shades of pastel blue with two sets of ties which do not begin to close the gown.
I walk into the treatment room which is nestled behind the thick wall and airlock door. Each day I notice something new — a 360 degree dial on the floor under the treatment table, the massive machine with moving parts that rotates around me, the red lights that shine on my body while the machine hums over me.
I sit on the narrow, hard table and untie the gown strings. I lay down usually with a helping hand behind my head. I turn my head to the left, then they strap my feet together and I am passive. The radiation therapist then places my right arm in a stirrup above my head and very slightly raises it and smooths it back into place.
“Lay heavy. I’m going to move you slightly.” The therapist gently lifts the sheet covering the table and rolls me almost imperceptibly to the right.
I hear them talking about millimeters and how much it matters to a student therapist. They check and recheck each setting. Finally they apply a bolus (proprietary jel piece) to my breast precisely where the tumor was and tape it down. This jel is absorbing the radiation and allowing it to dose my breast. I have learned that radiation goes through my skin to the tissue below. But the doctor wants my tissue immediately under the skin to get the dose.
Then they announce that I am ready with instructions to lay still. I do not find it difficult to be still. Although I asked and that’s not true for everyone. In order to limit their exposure to radiation, the therapists leave the room and observe me via a camera. Inside the “control room,” they can see me at all times. I was told the red lights beaming on me monitor my breathing and should I move, the radiation treatment would stop.
I listen to the music playing on the speakers while the large round glass plated machine moves into position on my left side. It is positioned at an obtuse angle at my breast. I hear whirring and humming noises and then a continuous buzz for 20 seconds. It stops. The machine moves to my right side and then the same noise repeats for an additional 20 seconds. I count every time (maybe I am a little OCD).
When the treatment is over, the lighting in the room changes. I hear the door open and the therapists return and advise me to move my arm down. My fingers are tingling from the odd position required by the stirrup so I gladly comply. The table is lowered using a remote control and my feet are loosened. I sit back up and put the gown back on. After a minute of friendly banter, I go to Change Room #3 to redress. Most days I’m in and out within 20 minutes. The drive takes longer.
One day I told the therapist, “You know you could be totally spoofing me with this machine. I put my total trust in you, your knowledge of radiation therapy and this machine. How do I know this is even a real thing? I don’t feel anything. The doctor said there is no test to be performed when I’ve completed treatment. No measure of success. It’s merely a wait and see game.”
“You’re right. I’ve treated family members, folks from my church. You have to put your trust in us.”
When I mentioned the passive nature of the treatment to Dennis, he said, “It’s like the dentist office. You can’t see what they are doing either. He admits that he keeps his eyes closed the whole time.”
But after the numbing wears off, you can feel the new filling or crown. After a cleaning, your teeth feel cleaner.
With radiation, there’s nothing for me to see or feel. A little redding on my skin but nothing more.
Monday they did a mapping of the final phase of my treatment — five to 10 blasts to the tumor site itself. If all goes according to plan — there’s that phrase again — I should be finished on Dec. 15 (if I tolerate all 10 treatments). The doctor warned me that not everyone tolerates the last set of treatments well.
I applaud the level of professionalism I have encountered with every office along my breast cancer journey. I could not have asked for more patient, respectful, humorous, kind medical personnel.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
