It’s a chicken and egg problem.
Consumers and stores wait for the products they have ordered but have been held up in the supply chain somewhere — some say because of a shortage of truck drivers. Meanwhile a local truck driving team that has helped keep that supply chain moving for more than a decade is held up for a similar reason — a dearth of truck parts.
The parts are probably on one of the shipping containers in a port waiting for a truck to pick it up, said Ouida Eaton, who has been driving a truck with her husband Michael Eaton for 12 years.
The Tallapoosa couple are on the hunt for a new employer after their truck broke down and their trucking-company employer didn’t have another one for them to drive, they said.
For the last 12 years, the couple has been delivering refrigerated poultry to California and then returning with a refrigerated load of produce. But when their truck broke down and the parts needed were ordered but not available, their trips came to a screeching halt.
The Eatons don’t believe that there is a trucking shortage, although the American Trucking Associations has been saying that there has been a chronic shortage for more than a decade. Aside from a parts problem, truckers move from job to job a lot, the Eatons said.
“It’s mainly drivers leaving to get what they think is a better deal,” Michael Eaton said. “That’s what it’s always been for years.”
Ouida agreed.
“Truckers will keep looking until they find a situation they’re comfortable with,” she said.
The Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association agrees. In 2019, the association printed an opinion using the number of new commercial drivers licenses and renewed licenses as estimated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to debunk the “shortage myth.”
The Administration estimated that about 449,000 new CDLs are granted and about 98,000 are renewed each year, far below the 240,000 new drivers the American Trucking Association says will be needed to fill the need.
A review by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in March 2019 also noted that in the broad trucking industry, there is not a shortage. Although it did note that more research into the long-haul trucking sector would need to be done to determine if there is a shortage in that sector and why.
Norita Taylor, director of Public Relations for the OOIDA, said there is a huge annual turnover in the industry, as much as 90% in the long-haul sector of trucking. That, she said, is the problem and it’s something that could be handled with some attention to the drivers’ well-being.
For instance, there are often extensive wait times when picking up and dropping off loads.
“Because drivers are paid by the mile and nothing for their time, there is no disincentive to ... shippers and receivers to waste a driver’s time,” Taylor said by email. “The problem can be solved by using drivers efficiently, reducing detention and removing the trucking industry exemption from the Fair Labor Standards Act.”
According to the American Truckers Association, the trucking industry moves 10.23 billion tons of product each year, or 72.5% of total domestic tonnage shipped in the United States. And that is going up. According to the ATA’s most recent news release, trucks are moving an increasing amount of product.
In September tonnage was up 2.4% after rising 0.3% in August, the ATA website states.
That is in part because the consumer is buying more stuff. According to Dr. William “Joey” Smith, chair of the Department of Economics at the University of West Georgia, before the pandemic, the economy was about two-thirds service-based. However, since the pandemic began consumers are buying things over services. Instead of going to a yoga class, people are buying a Peloton, referring to the exercise equipment company, Smith said.
That means more stuff to transport and nearly all of it ends up in the back of a truck at some point.
The ATA does believe there is a chronic shortage of truck drivers.
“The long-term truck driver shortage predates COVID-19 but was exacerbated by the pandemic, as state DMVs and driver training schools closed, cutting off the pipeline of new drivers entering the industry,” the ATA website states. “In 2021, we estimate the industry is roughly 80,000 drivers short of what it needs optimally meet current freight demand.”
And the Eatons admit that it is a tough job, one with a lot of downsides for the drivers. There’s a lack of exercise while driving, you’re always in a hurry and that can lead to stress.
“You don’t really sleep although you’re supposed to; the food is nasty,” Ouida Eaton said. “It’s either sugar or fat or salt. As far as our health goes, if we don’t bring our healthy stuff with us, we don’t get our healthy stuff.”
The average life expectancy of a truck driver is 61 in a country when the average life expectancy of 78 years, Michael Eaton said, quoting a statistic on the CDL Training webpage.
“It’s extremely tiresome,” he said.
After 19 years as a truck driver, Michael Eaton plans to drive one more year and then move to another job until he’s old enough to retire, he said.
But there are perks to the job, they said. The pay is good. They work together, three weeks on, and then they’re off for a week. They get to see the country, and they’re doing a service.
“People need food and clothes and medicine,” Ouida Eaton wrote by text. “If the driver didn’t deliver anything to anyone, the whole world stops.”
