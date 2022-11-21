A Haralson County sergeant was able to seize drugs from a traffic stop after initially pulling the individual over for not having valid insurance.
According to a Facebook post made by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 11, Sergeant Terry McAdams pulled over a vehicle for having no insurance. It was later determined that the driver was Michael Aaron Morris, 44, of Bremen. The other occupant was Christopher Michael Jenkins, 36, of Douglasville.
During the traffic stop, one of the individuals had a warrant out of Carroll County and was taken into custody. The other person in the vehicle admitted that there were drugs in the car, according to HCSO officials.
Inside the vehicle, a bag was located that contained multiple bags of marijuana and methamphetamine along with pipes and scales. Both occupants of the car denied the bag belonged to them so both were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Morris was additionally charged with no insurance.
The investigation has been turned over to the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force. Morris was released from the Haralson County Jail on a $5,362 bond. Jenkins remains in jail, but has a $25,000 bond set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.