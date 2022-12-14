Out my writer’s studio window I see the blue sky, finally, after days of fog, drizzle and rain. The neighbor’s bare oak tree tells me it’s winter. The heater is making a soft hiss and I hear dogs barking and someone using a power tool. If it wasn’t 60 degrees, it would seem like Christmas.. The extended forecast is looking like a Christmas chill is coming. For me, one advantage of living in the south is the warmer winter. While I don’t like cold weather, I confess that a warm Christmas feels out of place. So bring on the cold, I suppose. Even the freezing rain.

Christmas traditions can be very specific to regions and even families. Things I hold dear and cherish (caroling and cookie making) may not register on your list of Christmas traditions. Recently I’ve been reading about Appalachian Christmas traditions and asking questions to my parents.

